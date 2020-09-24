Michael Woods and Hugo Houle on the road world championships

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Throughout the Tour, Hugo Houle of Astana Pro team checked in with Canadian Cycling Magazine. Listen to his insights from inside the race. He talks about echelons, spreadsheets and crashes.

Also this month, Michael Woods won a stage at Tirreno-Adriatico and held the leader’s jersey for two days.

Both riders are slated to represent Canada at the road world championships on Sunday. They’ll tell us what we might see on the circuit in Imola, Italy and of their hopes on how the road race might play out for them.