What’s next for Olympian and national champ Leah Kirchmann?

This past August, Leah Kirchmann revealed that she’ll retire from professional road racing following the world championships in Wollongong, Australia. Kirchmann turned pro 12 years ago. In that time she’s ridden with Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies (now Human Powered Health) and Team DSM, the latter since 2016. In this episode, Kirchmann looks back at career highs, such as the team time trial at the 2017 world championships and her three maple-leaf jerseys from the 2014 national championships. She also hints at what might lie ahead.

Also in this episode, the Matts go on about testing gravel bikes—mostly how they feel post-ride. It seems their outing left them a bit spent.