Podcast: The behind-the-scenes debates that led to the new wireless Shimano XTR groupset

Shimano has released the latest version of its long-running, iconic XTR group, the brand’s flagship mountain bike set. XTR Di2 M9200 finally brings Shimano into the age of wireless shifting for mountain bikes.

Anytime Shimano releases a new top-end group, it’s big news. But the Japanese brand’s mountain bike groups have, historically, foreshadowed what eventually shows up on dropbar and other bikes. Disc brakes? Clutch? 12-speed? 1-by? All started on trails before hitting tarmac.

So with XTR being the brand’s first fully wireless group set (Dura-Ace is semi-wireless, with wires connecting the battery, front derailleur and rear derailleur), everyone at the CCM office is paying close attention.

In this episode of the podcast, you’ll hear how the group was developed and about some surprising, innovative and maybe mildly controversial (for Shimano, at least) design decisions. All these details come from Nick Murdick, Shimano’s North American product manager and a member of Shimano’s global product development team. Murdick has been driving the development of XTR Di2 M9200, all the way back to its origins in 2015 with XTR Di2 9050.

Murdick gives candid insights into some of the internal debates at Shimano, some changes to the group’s culture there and how they’re reflected in XTR M9200. He even addresses the elephant, or Eagle, in the room of why it took so long for Shimano to respond to its biggest competitor with a wireless mountain bike group.

It’s an interesting conversation, especially considering the details covered about gears, brakes and levers. Dive in, then check out our full review of XTR Di2 M9200, complete Canadian prices and weights for the group, our thoughts on what this means for the future of Di2 across Shimano’s range and electronic shifting more broadly, or watch our video review of the new group.

