Podcast: Track cycling star Mathias Guillemette sets his own route on the road

SUBSCRIBE Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

As a kid, Mathias Guillemette would get stuffed into the back seat of his parents car, wedged between a cooler and luggage, bikes all around, his older brother crammed in there too on their way to a Quebec race anywhere from three to seven hours away from their home in Trois-Rivières. There was also time on the velodromes in Bromont and Milton, Ont. During the past few years, Guillemette’s competed in some of the world’s top track cycling events, including the Track Champions League, where he’s won an elimination race, and the Paris Olympics.

This year, Guillemette’s cycling career is taking a new direction. He’s landed a spot on Tudor Pro Cycling continental-level development team. At 23, he’s a senior rider with some teammates four years younger than him. In this episode of the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast, you’ll find out how Guillemette, with a little tip from another track cyclist turned roadie, got on to the Swiss team and how his skills on the track might translate to success on the road with the devo team and the ProTeam.

This episode of the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast is supported by MS Bike. Its first rides are in June. There are two in Alberta, Airdrie to Olds and another from Leduc to Camrose. The latest ride of the season is in Waskesiu, Sask., in September. And there are eight more—in B.C., another Alberta one, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. Whichever one you choose, you have plenty of time to check out our training and preparation advice for MS Bike events.

Every MS Bike ride is a professional event. It’s fully supported with fuel, roadside assistance and first aid. These events are very welcoming. You only really need a bike, a helmet and the desire to keep pedalling.

Of course, this is all for an important cause, that is raising money to help those with MS. Did you know that on average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS each day. You can help. Register now and start your fundraising journey at msbike.ca.