What the stats don’t tell you about Benjamin Perry

Benjamin Perry from St. Catharines, Ont., is entering his first season on a WorldTour team, Astana – Premier Tech, after years in continental and pro continental outfits. If you look him up on ProCyclingStats, the site might lead you to believe that Perry came up through the North American road scene. Sure, he spent 2015 and 2016 on the influential continental team Silber Pro, and then went on to Israel Cycling Academy. But before Silber, Perry toughed it out in Europe, doing what he could to get on Belgian development outfits. His route to the WorldTour was by no means direct or close to a sure thing.

Perry’s a good talker and very self-aware of his strengths as a cyclist and where he thinks he can go at the top levels of the sport. In this interview, he speaks about the strangeness of his team camp, because of COVID-19 precautions, and also some of the zaniness there. It sounds like he made a few very smart decisions at training camp. One involved a certain bit of costume makeup that he got as part of an initiation outfit. It seems there’s nothing that went on at this camp that will ever come back to haunt Perry should he, say, ever become prime minister.

Have a listen to this chat with Perry and get to know a first-year WorldTour rider who’s put in a lot of time on the road.