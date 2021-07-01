Talking cycling, boxing and wine with Canadian champ Adam de Vos



Adam de Vos can throw a punch. Most cyclists, it seems, can’t. Every few years though, there’s a dust-up in the peloton. It’s always a bit shocking, while the riders’ technique is usually cringeworthy.

“That’s what I’m training for: that one time that it goes down in a race,” deadpans de Vos in his interview. “No. I’m just kidding,” he adds quickly.

The rider from Victoria has been a pro since 2015. His results have largely been at a simmer and occasionally bubble up. He won a 1.2 level one-day race in Austria in 2017. That year, he led an important race in the North American scene: the Joe Martin Stage Race. He was at the top of the GC for most of the event. In 2018, de Vos won a stage of the Tour of Langkawi and held the yellow jersey for two days. But, as with most riders, the results only tell part of the story.

Find out more about the long-reigning national champ Adam de Vos as he talks boxing, wine and especially cycling.