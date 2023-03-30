Tips and advice for the riding season ahead
Or, mistakes we’re trying not to make, againPhoto by: Evelyn Buchner/Bluewater International Granfondo
SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS
As the snow starts to melt at various rates across the country, and with the recent release of the ride guide in the April/May issue of Canadian Cycling Magazine, editors Matthew Pioro, Matt Hansen (a.k.a. ’90s Matt) and Terry McKall discuss some of the hard-won lessons they’ve learned from doing various cycling events: gravel races, gran fondos and mountain bike challenges. Learn from their mistakes before you head into your outdoor riding season.
Also, lots of talk about recent pro races abroad and a look ahead to the Tour of Flanders. Another lesson: always guess “Steve Bauer” for Canadian cycling trivia.