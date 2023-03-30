Home > Podcast

Tips and advice for the riding season ahead

Or, mistakes we’re trying not to make, again

Bluewater International Granfondo Photo by: Evelyn Buchner/Bluewater International Granfondo
March 30, 2023
As the snow starts to melt at various rates across the country, and with the recent release of the ride guide in the April/May issue of Canadian Cycling Magazine, editors Matthew Pioro, Matt Hansen (a.k.a. ’90s Matt) and Terry McKall discuss some of the hard-won lessons they’ve learned from doing various cycling events: gravel races, gran fondos and mountain bike challenges. Learn from their mistakes before you head into your outdoor riding season.

Also, lots of talk about recent pro races abroad and a look ahead to the Tour of Flanders. Another lesson: always guess “Steve Bauer” for Canadian cycling trivia.

