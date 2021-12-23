Top Canadian cycling stories of 2021

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

As 2021 comes to a close, the editors of Canadian Cycling Magazine get together to discuss the biggest stories in Canadian cycling. Olympics, Paris-Roubaix, the downhill world championships and even the current cyclocross season—the team gets into the details of the top performances of this country’s athletes, as well as some of the biggest developments in the sport. Also, is now the time Canadians should really embrace racing bikes on snow?

