Watching hockey with Peter Sagan and other tales from the Grands Prix Cyclistes

From jerseys won by young Canadians to Euro pros sipping Caesars to taking in a Montreal Canadiens game with a future world champion, the influence of the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal is significant. This episode of the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast honours those races by looking at moments, both big and small, connected with the Grands Prix. Riders Nickolas Zukowsky, James Piccoli and Guillaume Boivin, as well as race founder Serge Arsenault, share their stories. There’s discussion of poutine, too.