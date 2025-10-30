World champion Magdeleine Vallières Mill goes in-depth on her life-changing win

Magdeleine Vallières Mill was supposed to be starting a break. I spoke with her in mid-October, the day before she would fly from Girona to Canada. The Sherbrooke, Que., rider on EF Education-Oatly would have a chance to rest and visit with friends and family. But the life of a world champion is busy, even during her time off. She appeared on Tout le monde en parle, a talk show that sees more than a million viewers per episode. When I spoke with Vallières Mill, she wasn’t sure if she’d ride in Montreal to check out a section of the course for the 2026 world championships during this visit home. Recently, she was riding in parts of that city with race organizers.

Listen to the full interview on the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast.



SUBSCRIBE Apple Podcasts | YouTube | TuneIn | Spotify | Simplecast | RSS

In this in-depth interview, Vallières Mill not only looks back at the 2025 season and her lead-up to her historic win in Kigali, Rwanda, but also ahead to next year, and the events she’s targeting and how she plans to race them. There’s a lot of change afoot. Although Vallières Mill still seems to have trouble believing she’s won the world championships, she’s moving forward with the opportunities the rainbow bands can offer.

This conversation has been edited and condensed.

You’re in the midst of your off-season. What does your off-season look like right now?

So far, I mean, it’s been quite busy this off-season. I had a trip after the last race in Italy with team EF coaching for two, three days. Then I came back to Barcelona and did a day with my friend in Barcelona. And then I arrived back yesterday to Girona. I leave tomorrow for Canada. So it’s been, yeah, it’s been busy. But now, I’m going home for a little bit to see my family and friends. So it’ll be nice.

Will you be doing any riding when you’re in Canada or is it off-the-bike time?

I have two weeks off the bike. Halfway through my time in Canada, I’ll start riding. They’re actually bringing me in a few hours, my new rainbow bike so that I can travel with it to Canada. So yeah, quite cool. It’s going to be a long two weeks because I want to ride it already.

Right. It’ll just be sitting there asking to be ridden. That’s very funny.

Exactly. Then maybe I have to break the two weeks. I don’t know. We’ll see.

OK. Well, keep that off of Strava then. I do want to get into some of the experiences you’ve had in the past two weeks. We’re speaking in the middle of October. But before I get into those, I want to go back to early in the season. How was your season before you got to Kigali?

Yeah, it was a good season. The Ardennes went well. I would say we had a really good Tour de France with the team. We were going for GC with Cédrine [Kerbaol]. So to prepare for that, we went to altitude with the team. Then I headed over to the Tour in good shape. The main goal was GC. We were riding fifth until the last day where we got a bit of bad luck and a crash before the main climb. We weren’t able to come back, but finished eight in GC. So, yeah, it was still quite successful, I think. Then, it was all about the preparation for worlds. Of course, there were a lot of races before.

I learned a lot this year. We had actually quite a lot of successes with the team. I would say it was good in general.

In 2024, we spoke following your first pro win at Trofeo Palma. Just before that race, you almost couldn’t believe that you were being given an opportunity to race for the win. Your role usually is that of a domestique. You mentioned back then that after that win, the team might keep an eye out for more opportunities for you. Did you have any races this past season in which you could possibly race for yourself?

At the Ardennes, La Flèche Brabançonne and La Flèche Wallonne, I was allowed to race for myself. I got some good races there. Then in Plouay, [Classic Lorient Agglomération-Ceratizit], I had a bit more of a free role. So I got a few opportunities. But yeah, mostly I think my role this year was of a domestique.

And when did the world championship road race become a goal for you?

Last year at worlds in Zurich, I finished 14th. That kind of opened my eyes a bit to me. Worlds has a good timing, and with the national team, I can get a chance. When we saw the course, my coach looked at it and said, ’It’s almost as if the course was made for you.’ It has so many hard things like altitude, heat, the air quality. And then the course was quite hard.

With a circuit, you know that everyone will get more and more tired every lap. We knew that that was actually a good situation for me. So then, yes, it became a goal. Already at the beginning of the season it was on my mind. Of course, I only knew that I was selected maybe a week and a half or two weeks before. But in my head, I always kept it as if I was already selected, and that was my goal of the year.

I find that interesting that it’s the right mix of conditions for you, including heat. The heat is something you’re comfortable riding in?

Not so so much, but then I did a lot of heat training. But mostly, I think, the harder the race is, the better it is for me

If you mix heat, altitude, the air quality, the hard course, it’s just so many elements that all together I think everyone’s suffering. I know I can suffer, so it’s good for me also. I mean, it’s good for many girls. But if it’s too easy a race, it doesn’t suit me so as hard as it can be, it’s better.

Tell me about your preparations for worlds. What were some of the things you did in advance?

I went to altitude for three weeks before. Then came down to do two races. I came down in the middle of the altitude camp for Plouay, and then at the end of the altitude camp for the Grand Prix de Wallonie. My coach sent me a really specific program for the worlds course. And then some heat training in the middle.

What was the national team’s plan just before the race in Rwanda?

We had a talk with Leah Kirchmann, who was our directrice sportive there. She asked all the girls what we wanted to come out with in this worlds. All the girls started saying that they wanted to help me and that actually gave me a lot of motivation. It made me believe in myself more. I said that my goal was to do a top-10, a big result, but minimum a top-10 was because last year I was 14th. ‘But it would be nice to win,’ I said as a bit of a joke. But then no one laughed. I was like, oh, oh, OK, they really believe in it. And then, yeah, it really gave me a lot of belief.

The plan was that the girls would do what they could to help me. They positioned me the first part of the race. I was always in the first wheels coming into the climbs. They did a really good job keeping me in the front. I spent nothing. In the end, when it was my turn to go, I was fresh because they did a really good job.

It’s true. You always looked well-positioned throughout the whole race. You were sitting comfortably, it seemed to me, most of the time. It looked like the teamwork really paid off. I find that funny that they took it so seriously. You’re making jokes and no one’s laughing. They were there to help you win.

Yeah, yeah, which was crazy. Just the belief they gave me—you know, it gives you, gives you extra power.

Were there any moments of worry for you during the race? Any moment where you were concerned?

Well, I went, maybe, a bit early on this breakaway when I thought the main breakaway would go. Then most girls weren’t working. I was like, wow, I’m spending a lot of energy here. But I had thought I needed to really commit to this plan even in the situation I was in. I knew this was my chance, so I had to take it.

Yeah, there looked like a moment with about 7 km to go where I think it was down to about five riders. Two of them didn’t seem to want to help and everyone was looking at one another. But I think it was you and Niamh Fisher-Black who decided, no, we really should keep working.

Yeah, me and Niamh were actually really committed to it. We were both working quite hard on it and trying to push the other girls to work. When we got to the climbs, we both really accelerated and attacked because we knew we had to drop some girls because they weren’t contributing. It didn’t make sense to bring them along. Then Mavi [García] started skipping turns. I thought, oh, maybe she’s keeping something for the end. I didn’t know because a little bit before she had done this and then attacked. So I didn’t know what she was going to do. But I think she was just really on the limit in the end.

Were there other things that the other teams might have done that helped you out? Any decisions they might have made or not made that contributed to your success?

I’m not sure. After rewatching it, I think for sure the favourites looked at each other a bit. But, I mean, it’s hard to say. They definitely made some mistakes, but in the end, that’s racing. You have to go with the situation you have. If they didn’t pull to bring it back or they could not pull to bring it back, I don’t know. I knew I needed to race from the front, so that’s what I did.

What was it like rewatching that race for you?

I felt quite emotional because it’s, it’s, it’s hard for me to realize it really happened still. I got to wear the [rainbow] jersey in Italy for the last two races. It’s been two weeks now, but it still feels a bit unreal. To rewatch it, it feels a bit unreal. And I was quite emotional watching the end.

I’ve said it quite a few times, but it’s like a dream that just came true. To watch it, makes it a bit real, but at the same time, I think—I don’t know if I’m ever really going to feel like it really happened. We’ll see.

That’s actually my next question because I remember discussing your win at Trofeo Palma in 2024. Afterwards, you said that when you crossed the line there in Spain, you weren’t even sure that you won. You thought surely there must be a rider ahead of you. You couldn’t be the first rider to cross the line. You didn’t believe it then, you didn’t believe it in Kigali, you still don’t believe it. When are you gonna start trusting your wins?

I don’t know. But for sure, this one gave me a lot of confidence. This one is a big one. It’s like a life-changing kind of win. My life has changed a lot in the past two weeks. But I don’t know.

I want to come back to that idea in a minute, to the changes that the rainbow Jersey might bring, but what was it like on the podium in Kigali?

It was good. It was really official, like proper. I had no clue what I was doing, so it was a bit funny. I didn’t know what to do with myself on the podium. Mavi was kind of helping me: “OK, now you stand here. Now you look there. Now we go here.” I said, “Thank you,” because I really had no clue what was happening. I think I was trying to go too fast. They were telling me there are steps to go through before you can, I don’t know, ask the others to come with you on the top step. I was a bit confused by it all. But it was quite special. It was super special to race in Africa where the world championships were for the first time. Everyone was super welcoming. The crowds were really cool. I had my teammates right in front. It was super special.

What was it like getting the rainbow jersey and the rainbow bike? How quickly did the team get you all the new rainbow stuff that you have now?

It was actually a bit crazy because then I was racing on [Oct. 4], so I tried to travel to Italy on the third, but there were a lot of things that went kind of wrong in the travel. In the end, I arrived, like, at 7 p.m. at the hotel, the night before the race. I still had to get all the new stuff, and then take pictures for the announcement of the kit. We were still doing a photoshoot at 9.30 p.m. My travel had started at 8 a.m. Even with all of these things happening, I was just so excited about it.

I think it was really hard for the team to get like all the things in on time. I know Cannondale sent Christophe, who drove two full days to make sure the bike arrived in time. I think it arrived at 9 p.m., so then the mechanic built it in the evening. They had prepared the helmet with the bands, the glasses, and then the Wahoo bike computer. Everything was placed on my seat. It was super special. During the race, so many girls came up and congratulated me. They spoke to me about my bike. It was really crazy.

The two races you did after the world championships were the Giro dell’Emilia, where you were seventh, and Tre Valli Varesine, where you were 10th. What were the plans going into those races?

At Giro dell’Emilia, all the girls really were trying to help me achieve the best result. I was with the front group. We were, like, maybe eight or nine in this front group. In the last attack at 1.5 km when the girls went, I was missing a bit. I missed the legs to follow. They were faster than me on that day. Then I gave it all I could until the finish and that got me seventh. But it was just a special day to be able to wear the jersey.

Tre Valli was actually a really fun day because Noemi [Rüegg] and I were on the attack. We were always in the breakaway. At one lap to go, I was in front solo. Then I got caught back at the top of the climb. I was with Demi [Vollering], Elisa [Longo Borghini], and Niamh. They were playing some games and didn’t want to pull, so we got caught back before the last climb. Then, I just did a lead-out for Noemi, so we got third in the end. It was a great day. It was actually a really fun day. Finishing it off with a third position for the team was really cool.

That was an exciting race to watch because both of you, as you mentioned, you and your teammate, Noemi Rüegg, were both active in the end. Then you were almost falling back to your old duties pulling the group back for your teammate right at the end.

I knew that she could win the sprint out of this group because there were the two girls in front that we attacked in the last climb. So, I didn’t have to think about it. I just did it.

Since you’ve become world champion, I’m sure you’ve received lots of congratulations from many different people. Is there anyone you’ve heard from that’s surprised you, whether it’s a rider, a politician, a celebrity, someone unexpected?

I’ve received, yeah, a lot of congratulations, but I think the most important for me has been my friends and my family. I think also ones that are super special are the young girls writing to me to tell me they like it, that it gives them some inspiration. I would say those are the most important.

My next question needs a bit of a lead-up, but it’s something you sort of touched on earlier. Your win in Kigali reminds me a bit of Hugo Houle’s stage win at the Tour de France in 2022. It’s not because you’re both Quebecers. But you’re both solid teammates who mostly work for others. When I spoke with Hugo about a year after his stage win, I asked him about the feeling of winning a race, and he said, “Oh, I don’t know anything about that. I never win races.” And I gave him a look like, are you kidding me? You’ve won a Tour de France stage. But what that tells me is that while that win is important to him and it’s amazing, it didn’t change how he viewed himself as a rider. But in your case, you have rainbows on your jersey and your bike and your helmet and even your bike computer. In a way, I think you can’t go back to being the old Magdeleine, at least not for the next season. So what are the changes that are already starting to affect you as a rider?

Well, I think how I raced Tre Valli, really on the aggressive side. I was also going for the win on that day, trying different things, being more aggressive, being in the final. But yeah, I think that’s how I’m going to race from now on, more going for the win.

I think I will get a lot more opportunities. That’s what I want. I think I’m ready for that step. Maybe I was not last year, but yeah, this year for sure. That’s what I want. [The jersey has given] me a lot of belief that I can be with the top girls, so I want to be racing for the top spots. That will be my goal next year.

There’s been a lot of social media coverage by your team, rightfully so for this big, big win. There’s a clip of some of your teammates going to town in the team bus decorating it for you, decorating your seat. It looks like they’re having a great time. Your teammate who was with you at Tre Valli, Noemi Rüegg, she refers to you as McIntosh. Now, can you tell me a bit about that name? It’s not that common, is it, that people call you McIntosh?

It’s only her. Also, every time she says it, we’re all in the team wondering why she’s saying it. We don’t know. It just came to her one day, and she decided that it was my name. She said it’s perfect because it’s a type of apple and I eat a lot of apples. I don’t know. That’s my nickname name from her.

It seems like she wants to make it work. So maybe it’ll catch on. Maybe it’ll stick eventually.

Yeah, I’m not sure. I’m not sure. Maybe. Not sure.

You’ve had a busy few weeks. You’re a full-time professional racer, but I know you also balance that out with studies at Université Téluq. It’s learning that you can do from afar. But I guess you haven’t cracked any books in the last few weeks, have you?

No, it’s been hard. [Before worlds] I spent the week preparing. I was really in the zone. I think I did maybe a few hours, but not much. Then the past two weeks, for sure, I haven’t even gone on the platform. It’s been too busy. For sure, I’m a bit late in it at the moment. Hopefully now that I have a bit of a break, maybe I will find a bit of time to catch up. We’ll see.

You’ve mentioned how you would like to race more aggressively in the upcoming season. But have you spoken with the team or have there been discussions yet about possible races you’d like to target or what the general shape of your season ahead might look like in 2026?

The Ardennes will be the biggest goal next year. Also a Grand Tour, but I am not sure which one yet. I want to try to go for GC in one of the Grand Tour. And of course, Montreal 2026 at home for worlds.

You’ve done all of the Grand Tours. Do you have a sense of which one of them might suit you?

So it will be either the Vuelta or the Giro, but I’m not sure which one yet. It will depend on the courses.

You mentioned Montreal. Two days after your win in Rwanda, you were on a video conference with organizers from the world championships in Montreal and a bunch of Canadian journalists. One of the organizers said your win was like a present that’s fallen from the sky for them. You’ll be the defending world champion in your home province next September. This even came up at finish-line interviews in Kigali. Already people are thinking of Montreal. Tell me about your feelings about that.

It could not come at a better time to be honest. I think racing at home will be like—we don’t get to race at home so much or never. So racing at home also with the No. 1 on the back, cannot come at a better time. It will be in front of all the family and friends. Kigali was a great event, but I think Montreal can be—I think we can do something really special.

Tell me about your connections with Montreal. You’ve been to the Grand Prix races as a young rider.

The first pro race I watched was the Grand Prix, the Grand Prix de Montréal. I went when I was little. I was going to hold a bike in front of the presentations, but I had actually broken my—I think one of my fingers, I can’t remember which. So I was not allowed to hold the bike. But they let me go in the back where the riders were waiting to go on to the presentation. It was my first time seeing a pro race. For sure there’s a special connection with this event. That I will be competing in Montreal with the No. 1: that cannot be much better, I think. Winning it would be even crazier, twice in a row, the world championship.

You mentioned handing bikes to pro riders at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. That’s an opportunity that many young riders get, especially in the Quebec region. I’ve spoken to other riders who have had that opportunity. It seems to inspire future riders, for sure. Do you think you might, when you’re allowed to get back on your bike at home, do you think you’ll go up Camillien-Houde? Do you think you might do a circuit in Montreal? Will there be time for that?

Not sure there will be time for it. I’m probably going to stay more at home. I will go to Montreal, I think, for a weekend. But probably when I go back for nationals, I will go and do a recon of the course.

Well, Magdeleine, thank you so much for your time. I hope you have a very restful off-season. Congratulations again on your amazing win. I hope we get to chat again next season.

Yeah, thanks.