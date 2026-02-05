You can’t get into pro road cycling anymore like James Piccoli did

SUBSCRIBE Apple Podcasts | YouTube | TuneIn | Spotify | Simplecast | RSS

“You were on ProCyclingStats looking up your own results!” I exclaimed during my interview with James Piccoli. I got such a kick out of that image of a retired rider on his own web page.

“It was a tab open on my computer for quite a long time as I was getting to the chapters where I was starting to talk about results, making sure that it wasn’t lying,” he said.

James Piccoli has a new book

The occasion for my chat with James Piccoli is the release of his new book Tell Me I Can’t. (Website members can read an excerpt from it in the latest issue of the magazine.) In it, the Montrealer recounts how, at the “old” age of 21, he decided to pursue a career in pro road cycling. It was difficult. It seemed Piccoli couldn’t get a break. But the self-described stubborn guy stuck to it, almost defiantly so.

Memory can be a tricky thing. Some riders can remember every detail of every race. Others, not so much. Before Piccoli revealed his research and fact-checking methods, I asked him what kind of rider he was. Not one with a detailed memory of his own stats. Although, his Tour de Beauce win is pretty unforgettable.

The big question for James Piccoli

The question I was most interested in asking Piccoli was if he thought the days of a 21 year old deciding to go pro were over. (Also note, Michael Woods, who is five years older than Piccoli, also started pursuing road cycling at about the same time. Woods, however, had already proven himself to be a world-class athlete as a middle-distance runner.) Today, WorldTeams have their development squads, but in 2012, those structures weren’t as prevalent. In 2024, Toronto’s Ashlin Barry inked a deal with Visma-Lease A Bike at the age of 17. Michael Leonard signed with Ineos-Grenadiers at 18. The path to the WorldTour is simply one you have to start younger today, and you have to be working your way through teams, projects and races.

“When I started, at 21 or whatever, that was still old,” Piccoli said. “That was still impossible. That still couldn’t be done because cycling was already along this path of getting riders on board young. There was a certain window that they’d have to perform in. And I do think that’s gotten even worse now, like ‘worse’ in the sense that riders are now signing to WorldTour teams even younger. They’re in the program younger. It’s important to train a certain way younger. Can someone start at 21 now and be a pro? I don’t know. Probably they have reduced chances of success.

“The point is that even then I was told that that’s too old. What that number is today, I couldn’t tell you if it’s 21 or 19 or 16. But, the underlying message is that regardless of what the number is, if you’re going to try something, you’re going to be told you can’t do it for a variety of reasons.

“You know, you should try anyway.”

The message that you should try anyway is the tread of optimism and encouragement that runs through Piccoli’s book. He envisions a young athlete reading his story and taking some inspiration to go for an impossible goal.

The road racing scene in North America has changed

Now, to take the position of a naysayer, the kind Piccoli would caution others against, I would argue that it is probably impossible to do what Piccoli did today. He conceded things are “worse,” or that the system for going pro is more formalized. I’d also add that the North American road racing scene, the one in which Poccoli developed, is not what it once was. It’s fantastic that the Redland Bicycle Classic, the Tour of the Gila, a stage race in New Mexico that Piccoli won in 2019, and Tour de Beauce are still around, giving North Americans the opportunity to race, learn and show their abilities to those in top-level teams scouting talent. (Liv AlUla Jayco rider Nadia Gontova won Redlands in 2024.) But the Joe Martin Stage Race is gone. The higher level stage races that Piccoli competed in—Tour of Utah and Tour of Alberta—are no longer.

While Piccoli did struggle with some of the third-division teams available to him in his early career, the trade-team landscape in North America is now diminished. In a recent article, Kevin Field, the chair of Global Relay Bridge the Gap, observed, “For the first time in 27 years, Canada doesn’t have a UCI trade team on the road.” Field goes on to write that, “When we think about creating sustainable ways for Canadians to succeed in the world’s biggest bike races and inspire our cycling community, these teams were vital development platforms….We’ve lost hold of a critical stage of development. And I think that’s a big deal.”

Returning to Piccoli’s story, mixed in with his determination is luck, both good and bad. In the bad department, he had mechanicals in races at the worst moments. He also had a career-boosting lucky break that came out of a phone call from a continental-level team owner. But the biggest bit of luck, I’ll argue, is that he went for his audacious goal of going pro at the right time in history. The conditions, while not easy, made his journey possible.

Now, I don’t want to fall into nostalgia. Piccoli doesn’t. He wasn’t part of a golden age of North American cycling. Ultimately, he’s right when he says the goal of going pro is always a difficult one, no matter what the time.

For more, download and listen to the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast episode with James Piccoli (links above). Tell Me I Can’t is published by Stonehewer Books. On Feb. 8, you can catch Piccoli at Le Club in Montreal for a book signing, and biscotti.