Pan Am cyclocross heads to Montana for two years

cyclocross continental championships will stay close to Canada for another two years. The 2023 Pan American cyclocross championships event is headed to Missoula, Montana for the MTCX weekend for 2023 and 2024.

“We are thrilled to announce MTCX as the host organization for our 2023 & 2024 Pan American Cyclocross Championships,” said Josh Peacock, Interim President of the Pan American Cyclo-cross Commission (COPACI). “MTCX has a rich history of hosting major cycling events in Missoula and we’re confident their experience will lay the perfect groundwork to welcome the continent’s best.”

MTCX will host the continental championships for junior, under-23, elite and masters racers. Racing will take place from November 4-5 in 2023, the dates mandated by the UCI for continental championships. The race weekend will include a UCI C2 on the Sunday following the continental championships. That makes it a more attractive weekend for racers to travel to.

Canadians thrive when Pan Ams are close to home

That means that Canadian racers, especially in western Canada, won’t have to travel far to contest the continental championships event.

Having Pan Ams close to home is a huge benefit for Canadian racers. When 2022 Pan American champs were relocated at the last minute from Costa Rica to New England, it led to a banner year for the Canucks. Ava Holmgren won the junior women’s race, with her sister and soon-to-be-world champion Isabella Holmgren in third. Ian Ackert won the junior men’s title. Sidney McGill and Maghalie Rochette finished second and third in the elite women’s race. Cody Scott was fourth in the under-23 men’s race while Canadian national champion Tyler Clark was seventh in the elite men’s event.

Building on Montana’s tradition of community-based CX

Montana is known as a destination for outdoor activities of all kinds, sitting on the edge of the Rocky Mountains. Cyclocross has a history in the state that stretches back several decades.

“Missoula, Mont. is a special, outdoor recreation town. The community runs on cycling, running, river sports, and socializing.” Said Shaun Radley, chief organizer at MTCX. “We have a 25-year history of cyclocross in Western Montana. It’s a cyclocross community of inclusivity, fun, and fair play. We can’t wait to host the best riders on the continent. Thank you to COPACI and USA Cycling for the opportunity. Get ready for low socks, crewneck sweatshirts, crocs, and vibes. Thanks to Zillastate, Grizzly Liquor, Big Sky Brewery, and Grist Milling and Bakery. Let’s go!!!”

More details including Technical Guide, Registration and Event Schedule will be published in the coming months at www.montanacyclocross.com.