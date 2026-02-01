All hail the undisputed king of cyclocross Mathieu van der Poel

What a fitting conclusion to the 2026 UCI Cyclocross World Championships Sunday in Hulst, the Netherlands. In front of roaring compatriots, Mathieu van der Poel became the undisputed king of cyclocross with his eighth title, his elite rainbow jerseys stretching back to 2015. A course that ran slicker and had more ruts than on Friday and Saturday did not stop the 31-year old Dutchman from delivering yet another imperious performance. Lone Canadian Cody Scott came in 35th.

Preliminaries

Surely this was Mathieu van der Poel’s moment of destiny. Having set the record this year for career elite World Cup victories with 51, the Dutchman had a chance to set the record for rainbow jerseys at eight, eclipsing the mark he co-owned with Erik De Vlaeminck. Van der Poel’s obstacles were compatriot Tibor del Grosso and Belgian Thibau Nys.

At Liévin 2025, Tyler Clark was top elite male Canuck at 38th. In Hulst, Cody Scott was representing.

Del Grosso came through as the hole shot winner. Van der Poel was along for the ride, Nys tight to him in Position 3. A gap appeared between Nys and Lars van der Haar. A spin of the wheel on a sharp uphill gave the two orange jerseys room to romp. Nys closed back in. Scott finished the lap in 26th.

Two orange and one light blue-clad riders led the race, with van der Haar, Toon Aerts and Michael Vanthourenhout among the chasers. Van der Poel dashed away and Nys had work to do again. But the man with number one on his back was gone. Del Grosso covered Nys. Scott was 36th.

On Lap 3 of 8, Nys didn’t relent, del Grosso along for the ride, but the gap tickled 30 seconds.

Del Grosso and Nys’ podium spots weren’t guaranteed. Filippo Fontana was the surprise package in the group behind them. By Lap 6, del Grosso and Nys were still not out of danger and van der Poel was 45 seconds ahead.

After towing del Grosso around the course for several laps, Nys thought he had dispatched the Dutchman on the penultimate lap but had company once more. These two heard the bell nearly one minute after the world champion.

With the rain tipping down on the bell lap, Nys made two quick errors and put del Grosso into the silver. Del Grosso even had time for a tail whip. Fontana impressed with fifth.

Next year’s World Championships are in Ostend, Belgium.

2026 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, Elite Men

Gold) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands) 1:00:25

Silver) Tibor del Gross (The Netherlands) +0:35

Bronze) Thibau Nys (Belgium) +0:46

35) Cody Scott (Canada)