Alvarado and Brand pitch fantastic battle at X2O Trofee Round 3

This season’s Lucinda Brand vs Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado rivalry continued on Sunday at the third round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee, Flandriencross in Hamme, Belgium. The two battled for the win in the final lap, with Alvarado prevailing. Brand still leads the series.

The Series So Far

Having come runner-up in the opening round and winning the second, Brand had almost a two-minute gap over Sara Casasola in the overall standings. Italy’s Casasola had been third both races. Round 1 victor (and winner of the last two Flandriencross races) Fem van Empel was absent for the second round running.

Luxembourger Marie Schreiber had earned her first C1 podium of the season Saturday in the fourth Superprestige round. Belgian Marion Norbert Riberolle had been on the podium of Superprestige Round 3.

Under the eye of the giant rubber duck, Zoe Backstedt seized the hole shot on Lap 1, Alvarado and Brand hip to her aspirations. But no one could contain the Brit on the opening circuit. The first 2.4-km lap was raced in 6:25, with Alvarado eight seconds in arrears and Brand +0:15.

On Lap 2 of 7, Backstedt continued her raid, with Alvarado, Brand, Casasola and Annemarie Worst gelling as a chase group.

Casasola was the first to make contact and then take the lead on Lap 3. The quintet came together at the lake. Brand grabbed the reins. A mistake from Worst put her and Backstedt in the background, but only by four seconds.

On the middle lap Casasola went back to the front. The Italian, Brand and Backstedt all jumped on to new bikes. Worst began to flag and seemed to be permanently dropped.

Lap 5 saw Alvarado drop back, allowing Casasola and Brand to cross swords, but she returned. Backstedt was still scrambling to reestablish contact.

For the first time in the race, Alvarado acted as engine on the penultimate lap. Brand had a couple of issues and found herself chasing back. When they heard the bell the time was only 37:51.

Alvarado led early in the bell lap. Brand had to pit and then push hard. Alvarado pried open a little gap. Brand passed Casasola and then started to reel in her rival. Alvarado held fast and won by a second.

The midpoint of the X2O series is almost a month away, December 14, in Herentals. Next Sunday the 2024-2025 World Cup kicks off in Antwerp.



2024-2025 X2O Badkamers Trofee, Round 3 Hamme

1) Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (The Netherlands/Fenix-Deceuninck) +43:53

2) Lucinda Brand (The Netherland/Baloise-Trek Lions) +0:01

3) Sara Casasola (Italy/Crelan-Corendon) +0:06