Alvarado and van der Haar hoist the 2022-2023 Superprestige trophies

It would have been more emphatic if both Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Lars van der Haar won Saturday’s final round of the 2022-2023 Superprestige series on their way to wrapping up the overall titles, but only Alvarado did so, Dutch compatriot van der Haar placing second to Eli Iserbyt in the elite men’s race.

Alvarado adds the 2022-2023 trophy to the one she hoisted at the end of the 2019-2020 season, the same year she took the DVV Trofee, now the X2O Badkamers Trofee. Van der Haar took the 2013-2014 World Cup.

Van der Haar won no rounds on his way to overall victory. Wout Van Aert, who finished eighth in the overall standings, claimed three out of eight races.

Alvarado, fifth at Worlds last week, earned five out of eight Superprestige rounds to end the series seven points ahead of Inge van der Heijden. On Saturday she took the day’s flowers 30 seconds ahead of Lucinda Brand.

Iserbyt’s triumph on Saturday meant that he finished six points behind van der Haar in the overall standings.

Of the three big series, only the X2O Trofee is left to complete, with two rounds remaining.

2022-2023 Superprestige Final Standings

Elite Women

1) Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado 110 points

2) Inge van der Heijden 103

3) Denise Betsema 99

Elite Men

1) Lars van der Haar 104 points

2) Eli Iserbyt 98

3) Michael Vanthourenhout 91