Alvarado poised to win Superprestige series after taking penultimate round

On Saturday Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado Alvarado won her fourth round of the 2022-2023 Superprestige series, which was the penultimate round. Alvarado, the 2019-2020 champion, is one race away from her second title. The Dutch rider was third in Diegem’s sixth round. She had a couple of difficult years, not winning a race for 21 months until she took the second round on Rememberance Day.

The 2022-2023 Superprestige series was tight going into the penultimate round. At the top of the table three-round winner Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado had a three point lead over Inge van der Heijden and four over Denise Betsema.

Zoe Backstedt won the hole shot on Lap 1. Backstedt, Alvarado and Betsema found seperation early in the circuit. Backstedt had a little gap over Alvarado and Betsema after Lap 1. Van der Heijden was in Position 4 with Sanne Cant just behind her.

On Lap 2, Alvarado took advantage of small mistakes by Backstedt and Betsema to slip the chains. Van der Heijden linked up with the two chasers. When Alvarado crossed the line, she was nine seconds clear.

Backstedt dropped her two Dutch chasemates on Lap 3 of 7 but sand reunited them. Betsema then dangled off the back. Alvarado added a second to her gap.

By Lap 5, Backstedt had started to flag. Van der Heijden was the closest pursuer, with Betsema just behind her.

Going into the penultimate lap, Alvarado enjoyed a 38-second lead. Van der Heijden wanted to stay ahead of Betsema on points, so she tried to drop her rival. This contest continued into the final lap, with van der Heijden prevailing.

The final round is February 11 in Middelkerke.



2022-2023 Superprestige, Round 7, Gullegem

1) Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 51:51

2) Inge van der Heijden (The Nethelands/777) +0:35

3) Denise Betsema (The Nethelands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:45