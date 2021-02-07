Alvarado wins fourth consecutive 2020-2021 X20 Trofee race in snowy penultimate round

Sunday’s penultimate round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee snowy, lakeside Krawatencross course in Lille, Belgium, ended with a thrilling one-up sprint between Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado and Lucinda Brand, with Alvarado prevailing for her fourth consecutive triumph in the series. Brand kept her series lead with one round to go. Sole Canadian entrant Siobhan Kelly, 28th in Saturday’s Superprestige race, was 31st.



Situation before the start

Brand, with 2020-2021 World Cup, Superprestige and World Championship titles in her pocket, was the front-runner of the X2O Trofee with two rounds remaining, 38 seconds ahead of Saturday’s Superprestige finale winner Denise Betsema and third place Alvarado way back at +4:35. Brand had only taken one of the first six rounds.

Betsema burst out of the gate as usual, with last year’s series winner Alvarado close on her heels. Betsema wanted the 15-second time bonus at the end of Lap 1. Alvarado fell, making 2018-2019 champ Sanne Cant Betsema’s closest pursuer. Betsema claimed the 15 seconds, with 10 for Cant and five for Brand.

On Lap 2 Annemarie Worst joined Betsema, Cant, Brand and Alvarado in the leading train. Cant’s brake lever got caught up in a barrier, allowing Betsema to take a gap, but the challenger taking a new bike and then having to slog through the pit’s sand closed up the race again. Brand and Worst were a handful of seconds in arrears at the line, with Alvarado in between.

A slide-out in the sand saw Worst temporarily lose Brand’s wheel on Lap 3 of 5. Cant continued to pour on the coals at the business end of the race.

The penultimate lap was the setting of Alvarado finally bridge to Cant and Betsema. Worst edged nearer too. After having powered clear before the forested section, Cant fell on the planks to lose her gap. Betsema pitted and the slow run in the sand resulted in Brand catching her. Brand heard the bell first.

The bell lap promised thrills, as Brand, Alvarado, Betsema and Cant were together in a leading group.

Cant kept trying to muscle clear. Worst toiled to come back. Brand passed Cant in the woods before the world champion and Alvarado put real estate between themselves and the other duo. In the sprint Alvarado was the fastest. Betsema rounded out the podium and managed to lose three seconds in the overall standings.

The final round is next Sunday at the University of Brussels.



2020-2021 X2O Badkamers Series, Round 7, Lille, Belgium, Elite Women

1) Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) 48:50

2) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise-Trek Lions) s.t.

3) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:13

31) Siobhan Kelly (Canada)