Ava Holmgren defends Pan Am CX title at Really Rad Festival

Ontario’s Ava Holmgren successfully defended her Pan Am cyclocross title on Friday in Falmouth, Mass.. Standing next to her on the podium was, just as in 2021, her sister Isabella Holmgren in third. Ian Ackert added a third Really Rad CX podium for Canada (and for the Stimulus Orbea team) in the junior men’s race.

Junior women: Homlgren’s repeat

Ava Holmgren landed her second consecutive Pam Am CX title in a close finish with Vida Lopez de San Roman of the Bear National CX Team. The U.S. rider finished two seconds behind Canada’s defending champ. Isabella Holmgren finished third, 1:14 back, after dropping off the leader’s pace in the second half of the race.

The Pan Am success continues a strong season for the Holmgren twins. This fall, the sisters have already landed top-20 results in the elite field at the U.S. World Cup stops, top-10 finishes in the elite women’s X2O Trofee at Koppenberg and, for Ava, a junior World Cup podium at Maasmechelen in Belgium.

Mia De Martin (Velo Pays-d’en-Haut/PG Racing) was the next Canadian across the line, in 14th. Sophie Bradbury finished 16th while Amanda Samuelson’s race ended after the first lap.

Junior Men: Ackert adds to Pan Am podium collection

The junior men’s race came down to a three-rider sprint on Friday. Ontario’s Ian Ackert (Stimulus Orbea) went up against two U.S. riders, David Thompson (Finkraft) and Magnus White (Boulder Junior Cycling). The trio separated themselves from the rest of the field in the early laps and kept their advantage all the way to the line. Thompson ended up winning the sprint, and the junior men’s Pan Am title. White finished second and Ackert third, reversing their finish order from 2021 Pan Am’s in Garland, Texas where it was the Canadian taking silver.

Filip Duarte (Ottawa Cycling Club) was next across the finish line for Canada, finishing seventh in another trio of riders. Mike Comaniuk (Velo Pays-d’en-Haut) followed in 11th, Benjamin Brosseau Noel 15th, Jayden McMullen 17th, Sasha Renauld-Tremblay 19th, Nathan Hauber 23rd, Henrique Martins 26th and Remi Brisebois 29th, all on the lead lap.

Under-23: Scott and Francis lead Canucks

Cody Scott (Giant) was the fastest of three Canadian men in the top-10 of the under-23 championships race. The B.C. racer finished 13 seconds behind winner Jack Spranger (Bear CX) and just missed the podium by 5 seconds. Luke Valenti (Toronto Hustle) added a seventh place in his first u23 year while Owen Clark (CHC Armada) finished eighth, both on the same minute as Spranger.

Eric Berg in 14th, Alexander Woodford in 18th, and Benjamin Sweet, Ryan MacDonald and Hugo Brisebois in 23rd, 24th and 25th round out the Canadian effort.

On the women’s side, it was Jenaya Francis claiming top Canuck with a sixth. Kiara Lylyk followed close behind in eighth. Vanessa Thomsen placed 11th and Sarah Hamel 12th, both on the lead lap for Canada.

Results: 2022 Pan American cyclocross continental championships (Falmouth, Mass. – November 4)

Junior Women

1 HOLMGREN Ava Stimulus Orbea 49:13 – 2 LOPEZ DE SAN ROMAN Vida Bear National CX Team 49:15 +02 3 HOLMGREN Isabella Stimulus Orbea 50:27 +1:14 4 SCOTT Samantha CompEdge Racing 51:24 +2:11 5 MUSGRAVE Kaya Bear CX 51:24 +2:11 6 BRENNEMAN Ella CXHAIRS Devo: Trek Bikes 52:15 +3:02 7 KILBURN Greta Green Mountain Cyclocross 52:18 +3:05 8 BOND Jorja Boulder Junior Cycling 52:25 +3:12 9 HLUDZINSKI Haydn Boulder Junior Cycling 52:26 +3:13 10 DAVIS Ellen Team Stampede 53:09 +3:56 11 CAHILL Rylie Boulder Junior Cycling 54:11 +4:58 12 HOSKINS Alice Miller School of Albemarle 54:14 +5:01 13 WESTENFELDER Elsa NICA Montana – Missoula Composite Team 55:26 +6:13 14 DE MARTIN Mia Velo Pays-d’en-Haut / PG racing team 56:45 +7:32 15 KATZ Chanah Killington Mountain School 57:48 +8:35 16 BRADBURY Sophie Independent 39:23 -2 LAPS DNF SAMUELSON Amanda Hardwood Next Wave 0:00

Junior Men

1 THOMPSON David Finkraft Junior Cycling Team 36:42 – 2 WHITE Magnus Boulder Junior Cycling 36:44 +02 3 ACKERT Ian Stimulus Orbea Racing Team 36:45 +03 4 MATTERN Miles CXHairs Devo: Trek Bikes 37:41 +59 5 ENGLISH Daniel BEAR CX 38:02 +1:20 6 BRYAN Leif Boulder Junior Cycling 38:03 +1:21 7 DUARTE Filipe Ottawa Bicycle Club 38:05 +1:23 8 RAPINZ Henry Boulder Junior Cycling 38:08 +1:26 9 COOTE Henry Riverside Racing 38:14 +1:32 10 COLEMAN Evan Baltimore Youth Cycling 38:18 +1:36 11 COMANIUK Mika Vélo Pays d’en Haut Plaisirs Gastronomiques 38:30 +1:48 12 HALVERSON James Minnesota Junior Cycling 38:38 +1:56 13 SAIGH Elias ProTerra Racing 38:38 +1:56 14 DELGROSSO Ethan 39:04 +2:22 15 BROUSSEAU NOEL Benjamin CCB Ultime Velo 39:16 +2:34 16 DEBOOM Eli Boulder Junior Cycling 39:20 +2:38 17 MCMULLEN Jayden KW Cycling Academy 39:22 +2:40 18 CUSACK Nathan CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES 39:22 +2:40 19 RENAUD TREMBLAY Sasha Espoirs Quilicot 39:22 +2:40 20 COSPER Dillon FinKraft Junior Cycling Team 39:29 +2:47 21 SCOPINICH-BURGEL Alexander New England Devo p/b Cadence Wealth Management 39:29 +2:47 22 LARSON Griffin Green Mountain Cyclocross 39:55 +3:13 23 HAUBER Nathan 39:58 +3:16 24 BRANDT Lukas Baltimore Youth Cycling 40:00 +3:18 25 MCDONOUGH Patrick Stedman’s / Specialized Racing 41:03 +4:21 26 MARTINS Henrique Ottawa Bicycle Club 41:42 +5:00 27 OBREGON Sean Evaristo Santa Cruz Free Agent 41:52 +5:10 28 ST. ANDRE Alexander TT Endurance Junior Devo 41:54 +5:12 29 BRISEBOIS Remi Ride with Rendall 42:12 +5:30 30 FALCONEIRI James AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle 42:48 +6:06 31 LUONGO Brendan Team VeloSport 42:53 +6:11 32 WOBLE Patrick Stage 1/Airline Cycles 44:09 +7:27 33 SULLIVAN Jason Killington Mountain School 35:36 -1 LAP 34 ENGEL Otis Pro 13 36:00 -1 LAP DNF BALLARD Owen Killington Mountain School 25:32 DNS ST ONGE Maxime Siboire

Under-23 Women

1 GUNSALUS Lizzy Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 49:26 2 ZOERNER Lauren Alpha Bicycle Co. – Groove Silverthorne 50:13 +47 3 HICKEY Cassidy Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build 50:32 +1:06 4 BOND Keira Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build 50:42 +1:16 5 FRASER Chloe Bear CX 51:44 +2:18 6 FRANCIS Jenaya Juventus CC 51:47 +2:21 7 SARKISOV Katherine CXHAIRS DEVO : Trek Bikes 51:56 +2:30 8 LYLYK Kiara The Cyclery Racing 52:00 +2:34 9 ASELTINE Mia Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build 53:00 +3:34 10 HASSE Betty Levine Law Group – CCB 54:13 +4:47 11 THOMSEN Vanessa Fitworks 56:24 +6:58 12 HAMEL Sarah 56:34 +7:08 13 ROBINSON Callah NWCX Project 57:49 +8:23 14 HUYSMAN Caitrin BikeReg|Share Coffee 59:16 +9:50

Under-23 Men