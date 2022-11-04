Ava Holmgren defends Pan Am CX title at Really Rad Festival
Ian Ackert hits podium in junior men's race
Ontario’s Ava Holmgren successfully defended her Pan Am cyclocross title on Friday in Falmouth, Mass.. Standing next to her on the podium was, just as in 2021, her sister Isabella Holmgren in third. Ian Ackert added a third Really Rad CX podium for Canada (and for the Stimulus Orbea team) in the junior men’s race.
Junior women: Homlgren’s repeat
Ava Holmgren landed her second consecutive Pam Am CX title in a close finish with Vida Lopez de San Roman of the Bear National CX Team. The U.S. rider finished two seconds behind Canada’s defending champ. Isabella Holmgren finished third, 1:14 back, after dropping off the leader’s pace in the second half of the race.
The Pan Am success continues a strong season for the Holmgren twins. This fall, the sisters have already landed top-20 results in the elite field at the U.S. World Cup stops, top-10 finishes in the elite women’s X2O Trofee at Koppenberg and, for Ava, a junior World Cup podium at Maasmechelen in Belgium.
Mia De Martin (Velo Pays-d’en-Haut/PG Racing) was the next Canadian across the line, in 14th. Sophie Bradbury finished 16th while Amanda Samuelson’s race ended after the first lap.
Junior Men: Ackert adds to Pan Am podium collection
The junior men’s race came down to a three-rider sprint on Friday. Ontario’s Ian Ackert (Stimulus Orbea) went up against two U.S. riders, David Thompson (Finkraft) and Magnus White (Boulder Junior Cycling). The trio separated themselves from the rest of the field in the early laps and kept their advantage all the way to the line. Thompson ended up winning the sprint, and the junior men’s Pan Am title. White finished second and Ackert third, reversing their finish order from 2021 Pan Am’s in Garland, Texas where it was the Canadian taking silver.
Filip Duarte (Ottawa Cycling Club) was next across the finish line for Canada, finishing seventh in another trio of riders. Mike Comaniuk (Velo Pays-d’en-Haut) followed in 11th, Benjamin Brosseau Noel 15th, Jayden McMullen 17th, Sasha Renauld-Tremblay 19th, Nathan Hauber 23rd, Henrique Martins 26th and Remi Brisebois 29th, all on the lead lap.
Under-23: Scott and Francis lead Canucks
Cody Scott (Giant) was the fastest of three Canadian men in the top-10 of the under-23 championships race. The B.C. racer finished 13 seconds behind winner Jack Spranger (Bear CX) and just missed the podium by 5 seconds. Luke Valenti (Toronto Hustle) added a seventh place in his first u23 year while Owen Clark (CHC Armada) finished eighth, both on the same minute as Spranger.
Eric Berg in 14th, Alexander Woodford in 18th, and Benjamin Sweet, Ryan MacDonald and Hugo Brisebois in 23rd, 24th and 25th round out the Canadian effort.
On the women’s side, it was Jenaya Francis claiming top Canuck with a sixth. Kiara Lylyk followed close behind in eighth. Vanessa Thomsen placed 11th and Sarah Hamel 12th, both on the lead lap for Canada.
Results: 2022 Pan American cyclocross continental championships (Falmouth, Mass. – November 4)
Junior Women
|1
|HOLMGREN
|Ava
|Stimulus Orbea
|49:13
|–
|2
|LOPEZ DE SAN ROMAN
|Vida
|Bear National CX Team
|49:15
|+02
|3
|HOLMGREN
|Isabella
|Stimulus Orbea
|50:27
|+1:14
|4
|SCOTT
|Samantha
|CompEdge Racing
|51:24
|+2:11
|5
|MUSGRAVE
|Kaya
|Bear CX
|51:24
|+2:11
|6
|BRENNEMAN
|Ella
|CXHAIRS Devo: Trek Bikes
|52:15
|+3:02
|7
|KILBURN
|Greta
|Green Mountain Cyclocross
|52:18
|+3:05
|8
|BOND
|Jorja
|Boulder Junior Cycling
|52:25
|+3:12
|9
|HLUDZINSKI
|Haydn
|Boulder Junior Cycling
|52:26
|+3:13
|10
|DAVIS
|Ellen
|Team Stampede
|53:09
|+3:56
|11
|CAHILL
|Rylie
|Boulder Junior Cycling
|54:11
|+4:58
|12
|HOSKINS
|Alice
|Miller School of Albemarle
|54:14
|+5:01
|13
|WESTENFELDER
|Elsa
|NICA Montana – Missoula Composite Team
|55:26
|+6:13
|14
|DE MARTIN
|Mia
|Velo Pays-d’en-Haut / PG racing team
|56:45
|+7:32
|15
|KATZ
|Chanah
|Killington Mountain School
|57:48
|+8:35
|16
|BRADBURY
|Sophie
|Independent
|39:23
|-2 LAPS
|DNF
|SAMUELSON
|Amanda
|Hardwood Next Wave
|0:00
Junior Men
|1
|THOMPSON
|David
|Finkraft Junior Cycling Team
|36:42
|–
|2
|WHITE
|Magnus
|Boulder Junior Cycling
|36:44
|+02
|3
|ACKERT
|Ian
|Stimulus Orbea Racing Team
|36:45
|+03
|4
|MATTERN
|Miles
|CXHairs Devo: Trek Bikes
|37:41
|+59
|5
|ENGLISH
|Daniel
|BEAR CX
|38:02
|+1:20
|6
|BRYAN
|Leif
|Boulder Junior Cycling
|38:03
|+1:21
|7
|DUARTE
|Filipe
|Ottawa Bicycle Club
|38:05
|+1:23
|8
|RAPINZ
|Henry
|Boulder Junior Cycling
|38:08
|+1:26
|9
|COOTE
|Henry
|Riverside Racing
|38:14
|+1:32
|10
|COLEMAN
|Evan
|Baltimore Youth Cycling
|38:18
|+1:36
|11
|COMANIUK
|Mika
|Vélo Pays d’en Haut Plaisirs Gastronomiques
|38:30
|+1:48
|12
|HALVERSON
|James
|Minnesota Junior Cycling
|38:38
|+1:56
|13
|SAIGH
|Elias
|ProTerra Racing
|38:38
|+1:56
|14
|DELGROSSO
|Ethan
|39:04
|+2:22
|15
|BROUSSEAU NOEL
|Benjamin
|CCB Ultime Velo
|39:16
|+2:34
|16
|DEBOOM
|Eli
|Boulder Junior Cycling
|39:20
|+2:38
|17
|MCMULLEN
|Jayden
|KW Cycling Academy
|39:22
|+2:40
|18
|CUSACK
|Nathan
|CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES
|39:22
|+2:40
|19
|RENAUD TREMBLAY
|Sasha
|Espoirs Quilicot
|39:22
|+2:40
|20
|COSPER
|Dillon
|FinKraft Junior Cycling Team
|39:29
|+2:47
|21
|SCOPINICH-BURGEL
|Alexander
|New England Devo p/b Cadence Wealth Management
|39:29
|+2:47
|22
|LARSON
|Griffin
|Green Mountain Cyclocross
|39:55
|+3:13
|23
|HAUBER
|Nathan
|39:58
|+3:16
|24
|BRANDT
|Lukas
|Baltimore Youth Cycling
|40:00
|+3:18
|25
|MCDONOUGH
|Patrick
|Stedman’s / Specialized Racing
|41:03
|+4:21
|26
|MARTINS
|Henrique
|Ottawa Bicycle Club
|41:42
|+5:00
|27
|OBREGON
|Sean Evaristo
|Santa Cruz Free Agent
|41:52
|+5:10
|28
|ST. ANDRE
|Alexander
|TT Endurance Junior Devo
|41:54
|+5:12
|29
|BRISEBOIS
|Remi
|Ride with Rendall
|42:12
|+5:30
|30
|FALCONEIRI
|James
|AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle
|42:48
|+6:06
|31
|LUONGO
|Brendan
|Team VeloSport
|42:53
|+6:11
|32
|WOBLE
|Patrick
|Stage 1/Airline Cycles
|44:09
|+7:27
|33
|SULLIVAN
|Jason
|Killington Mountain School
|35:36
|-1 LAP
|34
|ENGEL
|Otis
|Pro 13
|36:00
|-1 LAP
|DNF
|BALLARD
|Owen
|Killington Mountain School
|25:32
|DNS
|ST ONGE
|Maxime
|Siboire
Under-23 Women
|1
|GUNSALUS
|Lizzy
|Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|49:26
|2
|ZOERNER
|Lauren
|Alpha Bicycle Co. – Groove Silverthorne
|50:13
|+47
|3
|HICKEY
|Cassidy
|Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build
|50:32
|+1:06
|4
|BOND
|Keira
|Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build
|50:42
|+1:16
|5
|FRASER
|Chloe
|Bear CX
|51:44
|+2:18
|6
|FRANCIS
|Jenaya
|Juventus CC
|51:47
|+2:21
|7
|SARKISOV
|Katherine
|CXHAIRS DEVO : Trek Bikes
|51:56
|+2:30
|8
|LYLYK
|Kiara
|The Cyclery Racing
|52:00
|+2:34
|9
|ASELTINE
|Mia
|Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build
|53:00
|+3:34
|10
|HASSE
|Betty
|Levine Law Group – CCB
|54:13
|+4:47
|11
|THOMSEN
|Vanessa
|Fitworks
|56:24
|+6:58
|12
|HAMEL
|Sarah
|56:34
|+7:08
|13
|ROBINSON
|Callah
|NWCX Project
|57:49
|+8:23
|14
|HUYSMAN
|Caitrin
|BikeReg|Share Coffee
|59:16
|+9:50
Under-23 Men
|1
|SPRANGER
|Jack
|Bear CX
|52:02
|–
|2
|STROHMEYER
|Andrew
|CX Hairs Devo:Trek Bikes
|52:02
|+00
|3
|MOCK
|Daxton
|CXHairs Devo Trek Bikes
|52:10
|+08
|4
|SCOTT
|Cody
|Giant Canada Off Road Team
|52:15
|+13
|5
|SHELTON
|Marcis
|Bear CX
|52:15
|+13
|6
|MCNEILL
|Dillon
|CX Hairs Devo: Trek Bikes
|52:28
|+26
|7
|VALENTI
|Luke
|Toronto Hustle
|52:32
|+30
|8
|CLARK
|Owen
|CHC Armada
|53:01
|+59
|9
|VAN KEMPEN
|Jules
|Alpha Bicycle Company – Groove Silverthorne
|53:09
|+1:07
|10
|ZAKRAJSEK
|Dylan
|53:13
|+1:11
|11
|MAGUN
|Adrian
|Fort Lewis College Cycling
|53:58
|+1:56
|12
|BRENNEMAN
|Owen
|CXHAIRS Devo : Trek Bikes
|54:06
|+2:04
|13
|BEARD
|Austin
|Bicycle Express Racing
|54:20
|+2:18
|14
|BERG
|Eric
|Pedalhead Race Room
|54:53
|+2:51
|15
|SIPPY
|Ivan
|Team Segment 28
|55:13
|+3:11
|16
|AVERY
|Ryan
|AP Junior Development p/b Corner Cycle
|55:25
|+3:23
|17
|SERVETAS
|Tommy
|Competitive Edge Racing
|55:37
|+3:35
|18
|WOODFORD
|Alexander
|Ride With Rendall
|55:45
|+3:43
|19
|HOPKINS
|Kristof
|Stedman’s/Specialized Racing
|55:53
|+3:51
|20
|FRANK
|Patrick
|JAM / NCC
|56:05
|+4:03
|21
|LELLMAN
|Joseph
|Joes Garage
|57:00
|+4:58
|22
|KEVIN
|Mullaly
|JAM / NCC
|57:35
|+5:33
|23
|SWEET
|Benjamin
|Hardwood Nextwave
|58:57
|+6:55
|24
|MACDONALD
|Ryan
|Team Nova Scotia
|59:08
|+7:06
|25
|BRISEBOIS
|Hugo
|Ride with Rendall
|43:27
|-2 LAPS
|26
|MAPEL
|Aiden
|Competitive Edge Racing
|35:49
|-3 LAPS
|27
|FRANCISCO
|Thomas
|New England Development P/B Cadence Wealth Management
|37:07
|-3 LAPS