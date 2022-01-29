Belgium sweeps the U23 men’s podium at the Fayetteville World Championships

The long-standing cyclocross rivalry between the Dutch and the Belgians played out in Saturday’s U23 men’s race at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with the Belgians sweeping the podium. Joran Wyseure claimed the rainbow jersey, Emiel Verstrynge was runner-up and Thibau Nys completed the domination. Half of the top-10 was Belgian. The top Canadian was Hugo Brisebois in 34th.

You can watch the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships at FloBikes.

The Course

The Ozark Mountains route was fast and dry, unlike October’s round of the World Cup. There was a curving 39-step staircase, a long gradual climb that was decisive, and short steep ramps that caused problems in the mixed team relay.

The Canadian contingent

Owen Clark and Matt Leliveld raced the mixed team relay the day before. Noah Ramsey and Hugo Brisebois made up the rest of the quartet of Canucks.

The Pre-race Favourites

It was going to be tough to beat the Dutch duo of Pim Ronhaar and Ryan Kamp, gold and silver last year, but Belgians Niels Vandeputte and legend Sven Nys’ son Thibau reckoned they were up for the challenge.

A Belgian named Gerben Kuypers snagged the hole shot on Lap 1, with Kamp in Position 2. Brisebois was the best Canadian at 24th. On the long climb another Belgian Verstrynge, took the lead, Ronhaar and Kamp following. Owen Clark had a mechanical and had to run to the pits. There was still a big group of 12 at the front at the end of the first circuit mostly comprised of Belgians and Dutch.

Going into Lap 2, Brisebois had fallen back and Noah Ramsey was the top Canadian in 26th. Dutch duo Mees Hendrikx and Kamp were the engines pulling the train. On the long climb the dozen-strong group began to fragment, the non-Dutch and Belgians filtered out. Wyseure was first onto the 39 steps and crossed the line with an 11-second gap.

On the third of seven laps Kamp, Hendrikx and Ronhaar had to chase, while Verstrynge, Nys and Vandeputte sat in. Ramsey was now 31st. Hendrikx gestured to his compatriots to cycle through. A Brit broke up the Belgian-Dutch stranglehold on the main chase group.

By Lap 4 Wyseure’s lead had neither grown now shrunk. Ramsey was steady at 31st.

The fifth lap was when the Belgians started to think about the prospect of sweeping the podium. Nys and Verstrynge followed Hendrikx, Ronhaar and Kamp. Ramsey was 34th with Leliveld his closest pursuer.

Wyseure took a 15-second advantage into the penultimate lap. Ronhaar’s energy was flagging. Brisebois joined Ramsey and Leliveld. Verstrynge dropped the Dutch on the long climb, leaving Nys to try to nab the last podium spot. Kamp and Hendrikx stayed determined to prevent the sweep.

When he heard the bell, Wyseure’s gap over teammate Verstrynge was 10 seconds. The Brit Cameron Mason was in the chase group to act as a podium wild card. Nys couldn’t hold Kamp’s pace on the long climb, but then Kamp popped almost audibly, leaving Hendrikx, Nys and Mason to scrap for remaining medal. In the three-up sprint, Nys completed the sweep.

2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, U23 Men

1) Joran Wyseure (Belgium) 49:21

2) Emiel Verstrynge (Belgium) +0:13

3) Thibau Nys (Belgium) +0:33

34) Hugo Brisebois (Canada) +5:31

35) Matt Leliveld (Canada) +5:34

38) Noah Ramsey (Canada) +6:13

39) Owen Clark (Canada) +6:58