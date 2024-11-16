Bella Holmgren powers to first elite Canadian cyclocross championship

The Holmgren sisters have now seized the last three elite women’s Canadian Cyclocross Championships, with 2023 Junior World Champion Isabella nicking the title from Ava on Saturday in Lévis, QC. She now has taken the Canadian Junior, U23 and elite women’s titles. It was Bella’s third ‘cross race of the season.

By the third of five laps, Bella had joined two-time champion Maghalie Rochette at the front, taking the lead. Pan-American champion Sydney McGill was their closest chaser with Ava in pursuit of the podium.

Isabella attacked at the start of Lap 4. By the time she heard the bell the nineteen year old’s lead over Rochette was almost a half minute. McGill hung tough to her podium spot.

The new champion told Canadian Cycling Magazine, “I don’t think I’ve had that much fun in a long time. I was just trying to focus on my own race because it was so slippery. I made sure to power on the straightaways. I didn’t plan an attack or anything, I just rode as hard as I could. I think I’ll probably do a few races around Christmastime for cross, and then see how the training is goes for the next mountain bike and road seasons, and then maybe Worlds and some other World Cups.”

Elite Women

1) Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) 48:25

2) Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever) +0:40

3) Sydney McGill +2:55

4) Ava Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) +5:17