Brand and Casasola scrap it out at Superprestige round in Overijse

Sunday’s second round of the Superprestige series in Overijse was an engaging, one-on-one battle between last season’s series winner Lucinda Brand and Round 1 runner-up Sara Casasola. Brand’s misfortune on the final lap translated into Casasola’s 25th career win and the Superprestige lead.

Last week Marion Norbert Riberolle took a big win over Casasola and French surprise package Amandine Fouquenet. Fem van Empel, missing in Overijse, was somewhat disappointed in sixth place, although she was only nine seconds back.

Last year’s series victor Lucinda Brand was in the house after missing Round 1, but it was Fouquenet nabbing the hole shot. Brand soon asserted herself. Fouquenet, Brand and Blanka Vas formed a leading trio. Inge van der Heijden brought a couple of riders over to them. Casasola was first to complete the lap in 8:00.

Riberolle wasn’t on a great ride. Casasola and Brand pushed away from the others at the start of Lap 2 of 6, Aniek van Alphen making it over to create a new trio. Brand tried to drop her company.

Van Alphen toiled to stay with Brand and Casasola on Lap 3. Brand kept testing the Italian. Fouquenet and van der Heijden carried on their pursuit of the podium.

Van Alphen, having clung tenaciously to Brand and Casasola, slipped back again on Lap 4. On the penultimate lap, Brand crashed in a corner. When Casasola heard the bell, she was 11 seconds clear.

Could Brand peg back the Italian on the final lap? She snatched a clean machine and pressed on. But the irrepressible Crelan-Corendon rider prevailed and took over the series lead

The next round is on Remembrance Day in Niel.

2025-2026 Superprestige, Round 2, Overijse, Elite Women

1) Sara Casasola (Italy/Crelan-Corendon) 45:53

2) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise-Glowi Lions) +0:28

3) Aniek van Alphen (The Netherlands/Seven) +0:37