Brand seizes X2O Trofee overall lead at Flandriencross

World champion Lucinda Brand has the 2021-2022 World Cup wrapped up and leads the Superprestige series, and on Saturday she won the X2O Badkamers Trofee round in Hamme, the Flandriencross, to seize the overall lead from Denise Betsema. Shirin van Anrooij showed why she is one of the Netherlands’ U23 favourites for the Worlds next weekend by placing runner-up.

Going into Saturday’s sixth of eight rounds, Brand had won the last four races, but still trailed Denise Betsema by two seconds. Maghalie Rochette was in seventh place but she wasn’t racing on Saturday.

Brand immediately went to the front on Lap 1, with Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado close on her heels, before Betsema took off in pursuit. The gaps were large from the start. Brand and Betsema were very aware of the bonus seconds at the end of the first circuit. Van Anrooij passed Alvarado as things tightened up. Things got flowy in the forest section. Brand took the bonus seconds to close the GC gap.

Van Anrooij and Alvarado yanked the leading duo back at the beginning of Lap 2. Annemarie Worst and Manon Bakker worked to make it a sextet out front. After Worst made the junction, van Anrooij muscled through to the front. Before the woods, Brand, Betsema and van Anrooij opened up some space to the others.

Things compacted again at the start of Lap 3. A muddy section saw van Anrooij dash ahead. Brand and Betsema found her once more. Alvarado led the second group. Brand kept the pressure on and soon there was real estate between her and Betsema and Betsema and van Anrooij. Brand led Betsema by three seconds and van Anrooij by nine seconds at the midway point.

On the fourth of six laps, Brand hopped on a new machine. Betsema kept the world champion in sight. Van Anrooij felt the pressure of the Alvarado chase closing in. Brand had to avoid a curious pheasant on the course.

Brand’s gap was larger heading into the penultimate lap, with van Anrooij yanking Betsema closer. Van Anrooij took advantage of Betsema pitting to go ahead, four seconds up when they heard the bell. Worst began to think about the podium.

On the bell lap Betsema fought to haul van Anrooij back. It was a dingdong battle between the two Dutch athletes with the younger rider prevailing. Brand now has a 21 second GC lead.

The penultimate round is February 6 in Lille.

2021-2022 X2O Badkamers Trofee, Round 6, Hamme

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) 46:01

2) Shirin van Anrooij (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:16

2) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:18