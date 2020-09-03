Canadian cyclocross national championships cancelled

Canadian Cyclocross national championships will not take place in Victoria in 2020. With B.C. provincial health authorities showing no signs of lifting the ban on gatherings over 50 people, it is all but impossible to deliver a proper national championships.

Local organizers Wheelhouse Cycling Society, Cycling BC and Cycling Canada waited until it was clear that there was no prospect of national championships safely retiring to the West Coast this year. That point has arrived, and the event is now officially cancelled.

“As has been the case since the beginning of this pandemic, Cycling Canada and our national event organizers will continue to operate our events calendar in a manner that supports first and foremost the health and safety of our members and the general public. Although there will be no national cyclocross races this year, we look forward to returning to Langford for the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Canadian Cyclocross Championships.”

The province did move into Phase 3 of its Return to Sport recently. But, given the size and scope of a national championship event, this progress was not enough to save the event.

With cross champs cancelled, Wheelhouse Cycling Society will likely focus its efforts on the final fundraising push to complete the Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford, B.C.. The park, a memorial to late-B.C. freerider Jordie Lunn, will include a dedicated, year-round cyclocross training facility.

Cycling Canada has expressed that hosting rights to national championships in other disciplines will roll over into the 2021 season. For cyclocross, that mean’s the event will return to Vancouver Island in 2021 and 2022.

Cycling Canada will continue to monitor the feasibility of hosting National Championship events, and will make a final decision regarding the 2020 Canadian Track Championships no later than the end of September.