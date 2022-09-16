Canadian cyclocross nationals headed to Vancouver Island in November

Canadian cylocross national championships are making a long-awaited return this fall, landing on Vancouver Island from November 25-27, 2022. This will mark the first new Canadian champs crowned since the event was last held in 2019.

Victoria, B.C. has waited paitently for two years for the opportunity to host this event. After the pandemic forced delays in 2020 and 2021, organizers have found a new venue just north of the city in Saanich, B.C.

“After 2 long years of having no championship, we feel this is the year to finally make it happen,” says race director Jon Watkin. “It’s said that “three times is the charm,'” Watkin added, “so we are all in to make this an awesome event.”

‘Cross nationals are heading to a local classic venue. Layritz Park is just north of Victoria and has hosted the popular Tripleshot Cross Fondo in the past as well as local weekly events. With over 500 racers expected to show up and contest the first nationals in years, Layritz will take a big step up to transform into a world class venue.

A full weekend of events

Lazer Canadian Cyclocross Championships it focused squarely on deciding the next wearers of the maple leaf jersey, but that’s not the only event on the weekend. There will be three races, for elite, junior, under-23 and masters, but also family friendly activities for kits and more fun-focused races.

The weekend starts on Friday, November 25 with a night race. The Blackout CX hosted by Broad Street Cycles will take place on the official course, but will a nighttime single-speed cyclocross race.

Saturday is all about the elites, with Lazer Canadian Cyclocross Championships for elites and a beginners “sportif” race.

On Sunday, the fast racers get another chance to hunt for UCI points with the Trek Bear Crossing Grand Prix, a C2 International event.

Registration for 2022 Canadian cyclocross national championships will open in late September. Details and technical guide will be available then on the event website.