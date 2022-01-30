Canadian Ian Ackert fights through first lap adversity to earn eighth in Fayetteville Junior men’s race

Canadian Ian Ackert suffered a mechanical before a minute had been raced in Sunday’s Junior men’s competition at Fayetteville 2022, but after an early bike change he surfed his way through the field, and past the pre-race favourite, to take eighth place. Swiss rider Jan Christen outsprinted a Brit and a Belgian to take the rainbow jersey. Another Canadian, Luke Valenti, placed 12th.

You can watch the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships at FloBikes.

The Course

The Ozark Mountains route was fast and dry, unlike October’s round of the World Cup. There was a curving 38-step staircase, a long steep climb that had proven decisive on Saturday, and short steep ramps that caused problems all weekend.

The Canadian contingent

Alexander Woodford, Sasha Renaud Tremblay, Theo De Groote, Valenti and Ackert made up the Canadian quintet. Seventeen-year-old Ackert held the highest UCI ranking at 14th and he started from the second row.

The Favourites

Dutch rider David Haverdings was the top-ranked Junior male, but he would face stiff competition from France’s Louka Lesuere and Brit Nathan Smith. Belgians Aaron Dockx, Yordi Corsus and Kenay De Moyer couldn’t be discounted.

Smith and Dockx led the 33 riders into the first turns of Lap 1. Ackert immediately suffered a mechanical. Valenti was in 21st when the field hit the big climb. Christen took over the front on the climb. Ackert snatched a new bike. Christen established a quintet containing Smith, Dockx and Haverdings with a 4-second lead at the line. Valenti was up to 16th.

Soon into Lap 2, Christen and Haverdings crashed. American Andrew August, Dockx and Smith still were at the pointy end of the race, with French rider Corentin Lequet in the mix. Christen wasn’t as delayed at Haverdings. Valenti was 13th after two circuits.

On Lap 3 of 6, there was a string of 11 away at the front. Smith, Dockx, August, Christen, Lequet and Corsus were all there. Dockx began to pull away, with Smith his closest pursuer. Valenti was in eleventh place in a chase group of eight that included Haverdings.

Smith found Dockx and the two carried on at the front on Lap 4, but Christen brought three others over. Christen grabbed the steering wheel and broke loose with Smith and Dockx, Lequet chasing. Valenti was in 12th place going into Lap 5.

The penultimate lap saw the similarly-dressed Lequet and August, 13 seconds in arrears, attempt to make contact with the leading trio, but they lost ground. Haverdings had left Valenti’s group, but the Canadian still had a chance at a top-10 spot. Ackert had made his way up to 12th.

Christen tried to attack when he heard the bell, but he unclipped. Ackert joined Valenti. The dark blue duo of Lequet and August were now fighting for fourth. Christen began to fade a bit but he recovered. The Swiss rider attacked at the foot of the big climb but the Belgian and Brit matched him. Dockx made a thrust where the pavement began but it would be Christen with enough gas left to take the win.



2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, Junior Men

1) Jan Christen (Switzerland) 43:11

2) Aaron Dockx (Belgium) +0:01

3) Nathan Smith (U.S.A) s.t.

8) Ian Ackert (Canada) +0:39

12) Luke Valenti (Canada) +0:53

27) Alexander Woodford (Canada) +2:19

29) Theo De Groote (Canada) +3:23

33) Sasha Renaud Tremblay (Canada) +4:32