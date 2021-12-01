These 20 Canadians are flying south for Pan American CX champs in Texas

There is a fast group of Canuck cyclocrossers headed south this weekend for the Pan American Championships in Garland, Texas. 20 Canadians are on the start list across junior, under-23 and elite categories. They’ll be led by reigning u23 women’s Pan American champ Ruby West, who will make her elite debut, and Canadian elite men’s national champion Michael van den Ham.

“I’m really excited for the Pan Am Championships this year,” said West. “I think it’ll be a dry and fast course based on what I’ve heard about that venue and past races held there. I’m not fully sure what to expect, but I know I’m on good form right now and I’m really thrilled and motivated for this race. This will mark my first race in the Elite category and my first time racing Pan Ams since coming away with the U23 title, so I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do this time!”

West will be the lone Canadian in the elite woman’s field. Defending Pan Am champ Maghalie Rochette is in the midst of a very successful block of European racing. Jenn Jackson, the current elite women’s XCO national champion, is sitting out this weekend’s racing due to injury.

Michael van den Ham will lead a small contingent of three in the elite men’s field. After a strong USCX series, van den Ham will continue his quest for the continental title, one he’s been close to on several occasions.

Canadian Youth take on Texas

While West and van den Ham lead the charge in elites, there is a sizeable contingent of under-23 and junior athletes making the trip to Texas for Pan Ams this weekend. That includes a seven-rider Cycling Canada development team, six of whom are first year juniors.

The national squad of seven Ontario riders includes u17 XCO champion Ian Ackert, speedy cyclocross sisters Ava and Isabella Holmgren and Kiara Lylyk, who recently brought home an impressive five medals from Canadian Track Championships.

“We’re pleased to be able to support a team of development athletes at the Pan American Cyclocross Championships for the very first time,” said Cycling Canada’s cyclocross lead, Rob Holmgren. “It’s a big goal for Cycling Canada to increase racing opportunities across all disciplines and this is a great chance to do so. We have a great group of really talented young racers and we’re excited to see them in action this weekend.”

In addition to the national team riders, there are several Quebec, Alberta and Ontario athletes racing with their club and trade teams at Pan Ams.

2021 Pan American cyclocross championships take place Dec. 4-5. The continental championship title races take place on Saturday, Dec. 4.

2021 Pan American cyclocross championships – Canadian entries

Junior women

Jenaya Francis (Edmonton, Alta.)

Ava Holmgren (Orillia, Ont.)

Isabella Holmgren (Orillia, Ont.)

Kiara Lylyk (Guelph, Ont.)

Junior men

Ian Ackert (Severn, Ont.)

Theo De Groote (Orangeville, Ont.)

Ben Sweet (Coldwater, Ont.)

Luke Valenti (Orangeville, Ont.)

Alexander Woodford (Ottawa, Ont.)

Under-23 women

Christiane Bilodeau (St. Albert, Alta.)

Katelyn Walcroft (Collingwood, Ont.)

Under-23 men

Hugo Brisebois (Chelsea, Que.)

Tyler Clark (Mono, Ont.)

Owen Clark (Mono, Ont.)

Matt Leliveld (Mulmur, Ont.)

Noah Ramsay (Toronto, Ont.)

Elite women

Ruby West (Dundas, Ont.)

Elite men

Michael van den Ham (Chilliwack, B.C.)

Brody Sanderson (Severn, Ont.)

Alexandre Vialle (Prevost, Que.)