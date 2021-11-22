CeramicSpeed hires former Canadian CX champ Mike Garrigan

CeramicSpeed announced Monday that they have brought in off-road veteran Mike Garrigan as their new Off-Road Specialist to help further build their presence on the dirt.

“I’ve always looked at CeramicSpeed as a premium product. Coming from a racing background I know first hand what elite-level racers and high-performance-minded individuals demand from their gear. When I visited the HQ in Denmark, saw the testing facilities and learned more about the products and the company, I was pleased to get my notion confirmed that CeramicSpeed is a hard-core, no-nonsense brand built around performance, quality, innovation, racing and integrity. So, it was a no-brainer for me to join them on their off-road journey”, Mike Garrigan explains.

Cutting his teeth working at bike shops as a teenager, Garrigan went on to spend 15 years combining an elite-level racing and coaching career, winning two national cyclocross championships and coaching at 15 off-road world championships (including XCO, DH, and ‘cross) along the way. The Canadian joins the Denmark-based CeramicSpeed after recently working with the Norco Factory Race Team.

Further Off-Road Potential

Since its inception in 2004, CeramicSpeed has made a strong case for being the premier producer of drivetrain performance upgrade products. Their friction-reducing ceramic bearings have helped save watts at the highest level of road cycling and triathlon for nearly two decades.

It’s noteworthy that high-caliper off-road riders like CX star Eli Iserbyt, along with two of this year’s breakthrough stars on the MTB scene, u/23 XCO and elite XCM World champion Mona Mitterwallner and elite XCM European and World champion Andreas Seewald, are among the riders who over the years have raced CeramicSpeed products off-road with significant success, the Danish brand still thinks there is untapped potential for them in the off-road environment.

“Going fast is just as important when racing on dirt as it is when racing on tarmac. This fact combined with our product’s extreme durability has long led us to believe we should be an important consideration for off road riders. Up until now, we have just not been as successful in getting that message across to the off-road scene compared to road and triathlon. We have no doubt that bringing somebody with the background and inside knowledge like Mike on board, will help us establish our relevance in the off-road scene.” stronger”, says Senior Marketing Manager of CeramicSpeed, Anne Sofie Banke.