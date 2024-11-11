Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado bosses Superprestige’s Jaarmarktcross round

Having placed runner-up on Sunday’s second of eight X2O Badkamers Trofee rounds, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado triumphed in Jaarmarktcross race, Monday’s third round of the Superprestige series in Niel, Belgium. Lucinda Brand, Sunday’s victor, came second in Niel. Alvarado and Brand are tied on overall points, but the former leads the series.

The Series So Far

Having come third in the first round and winning the second round, Lucinda Brand was tied with Fem van Empel on 28 points atop the leader board. Having missed Sunday’s X2O round where Brand won, van Empel was also absent in Niel.

Inge van der Heijden seized the hole shot and led through the unique mogul field, but she couldn’t stay on her bike through the sand, where Laura Verdonschot took over the front. There was a real quagmire lying in wait for the riders, ensuring bike changes. Alvarado assumed the lead, Brand on her six, Sara Casasola in Position 3. Alvarado finished the first 2.85-km lap in 8:34, nine seconds ahead of Brand.

Brand was solo after Alvarado at the start of Lap 2. Casasola fell back and van der Heijden was closest to Brand in the sand pit. Alvarado kept driving to pry open the gap to 25 seconds.





On Lap 3 of 5 Brand continued on just ahead of van der Heijden, whose podium place was under threat from Aniek van Alphen and Casasola. Alvarado hot-footed it through the muck and mire with her lead intact. The Italian Casasola crossed the line in third.

Alvarado took a 35-second gap into the penultimate lap. Marion Norbert Riberolle threatened Casasola’s podium. Casasola passed Brand after the latter suffered a puncture.

The bell lap was all about the podium battle, as an Italian battled a Dutch rider and Belgian for the “silver”. Riberolle toiled to make contact. Brand powered by Casasola. Riberolle dispatched teammate Casasola in the final 50 metres. It was a short race, Alvarado winning with 42:28.

The midway point of the series comes November 16 in Merksplas.



2024-2025 Superprestige Round 3, Niel

1) Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (The Netherlands/Fenix-Deceuninck) 42:28

2) Lucinda Brand (The Netherland/Baloise-Trek Lions) +0:21

3) Marion Norbert Riberolle (Belgium/Crelan-Corendon) +0:24