Clark leads Canadians in elite men’s Pan Am champs

Three Canadians finished in the top 10 in Friday’s elite men’s Pan American cyclocross championship race. Tyler Clark finished seventh to lead the Canuck effort, followed by Gunnar Holmgren and Michael van den Ham.

Brunner defends title

At the front of the elite men’s race Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) broke away from Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation) on the seventh of nine laps, riding solo to repeat his Pan Am victory from 2021 in Garland Texas. Like last year, White crossed the line in second. This year, Lance Haidet (L39ion of Los Angeles) finished third, 36 seconds behind Brunner.

Clark leads Canadians

Michael van den Ham (Giant x Easton) was riding close to the front of the race for the opening laps before drifting back on the seventh lap. The reigning Canadian national champion finished 10th, 2:26 back.

Tyler Clark (CHC Armada) and Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) took the opposite path into the top-10. Both slotted into the second group on the first lap before working their way forward in the race. Clark made his way up to seventh by the finish line, 1:38 back from Brunner. The 22-year-old Ontarian is currently sixth in the USCX series which also wraps up this weekend at Really Rad Festival.

Gunnar Holmgren made his return to cyclocross after a season spent focused on World Cup mountain biking. The Ontario rider finished ninth, 2:01 back of the winning time. A strong return to skinny tires for the multi-time Canadian u23 and junior cx national champ.

Results: 2022 Pan American cyclocross continental championships (Falmouth, Mass. – November 4)

Elite Men