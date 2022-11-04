Home > Cyclocross

Clark leads Canadians in elite men’s Pan Am champs

Holmgren and van den Ham join CHC Armada rider in top 10

November 4, 2022
Three Canadians finished in the top 10 in Friday’s elite men’s Pan American cyclocross championship race. Tyler Clark finished seventh to lead the Canuck effort, followed by Gunnar Holmgren and Michael van den Ham.

Brunner defends title

At the front of the elite men’s race Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) broke away from Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation) on the seventh of nine laps, riding solo to repeat his Pan Am victory from 2021 in Garland Texas. Like last year, White crossed the line in second. This year, Lance Haidet (L39ion of Los Angeles) finished third, 36 seconds behind Brunner.

Clark leads Canadians

Michael van den Ham (Giant x Easton) was riding close to the front of the race for the opening laps before drifting back on the seventh lap. The reigning Canadian national champion finished 10th, 2:26 back.

Tyler Clark (CHC Armada) and Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) took the opposite path into the top-10. Both slotted into the second group on the first lap before working their way forward in the race. Clark made his way up to seventh by the finish line, 1:38 back from Brunner. The 22-year-old Ontarian is currently sixth in the USCX series which also wraps up this weekend at Really Rad Festival.

Gunnar Holmgren made his return to cyclocross after a season spent focused on World Cup mountain biking. The Ontario rider finished ninth, 2:01 back of the winning time. A strong return to skinny tires for the multi-time Canadian u23 and junior cx national champ.

Results: 2022 Pan American cyclocross continental championships (Falmouth, Mass. – November 4)

Elite Men

1 BRUNNER Eric Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build 1:04:16
2 WHITE Curtis Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 1:04:41 +25
3 HAIDET Lance L39ION of Los Angeles 1:04:52 +36
4 MCGILL Scott 1:05:12 +56
5 FUNSTON Scott Blue Competiton Cycles p/b Build 1:05:23 +1:07
6 SWARTZ Caleb Giant/ENVE 1:05:37 +1:21
7 CLARK Tyler CHC Armada 1:05:54 +1:38
8 FIX Brannan Fix Racing 1:06:00 +1:44
9 HOLMGREN Gunnar Pivot Cycles – OTE 1:06:17 +2:01
10 VAN DEN HAM Michael Giant x Easton 1:06:42 +2:26
11 FREDERICK Ben The Small Monsters Project pb Ornot/Ritchey 1:06:53 +2:37
12 ANDERSON Jonathan J moneyz gravel ambassador team 1:07:15 +2:59
13 BROWN Sam Alpha Bicycle Co. – Groove Silverthorne 1:07:27 +3:11
14 MYLES Mark Mark Myles Racing p/b Be Real Sports 1:07:49 +3:33
15 NOEL Sam Competitive Edge Racing 1:08:17 +4:01
16 TANNER Jack Forever Endurance 1:08:42 +4:26
17 O’DONNELL Trevor Lakeside Storage pb Bicycles Plus 1:08:46 +4:30
18 KAISER Cody Kinetic Cycles / Specialized / SRAM / Zipp 1:09:29 +5:13
19 GINIAT Andrew Pony Shop Cyclocross Team 1:09:42 +5:26
20 VIALLE Alexandre Toyota St-Eustache 1:11:01 +6:45
21 NICHOLAS Andrew GS Savile Road 55:25 -2 LAPS
22 GRAHAM-O’REGAN Matthew Cole and Matt’s Big Adventure p/b nice bikes 55:26 -2 LAPS
23 JUNGE Frederick Broom Wagon Works 48:59 -3 LAPS
24 LOAIZA Andrew Mettle Cycling 49:08 -3 LAPS
25 POPSTEFANOV Gorgi EuroCyclingTrips/CMI 34:13 -5 LAPS
26 CARLSON Erik University of Rhode Island 35:03 -5 LAPS
DNF SANDERSON Brody AWI Racing P/B The Crank & Sprocket Bicycle Co. 0:00