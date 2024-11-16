Comaniuk and Lowe earn U23 Canadian cyclocross titles

Saturday at the Canadian Cyclocross Championships in Lévis, QC, saw new U23 titles go to Mika Comaniuk and Marin Lowe.

The Juniors and U23s raced together.

Runner-up to Ian Ackert in the 2022 Junior men’s race, Mika Comaniuk of Lachine, QC, missed last year, but made up for it on Saturday with a U23 men’s title. He beat Alexander Woodford by half a minute. Maxime St-Onge rounded out the podium.

After the race, Comaniuk told Canadian Cycling Magazine, “I felt kind of nervous going into it because it was my first nationals. I had a bit of a slow start. I kind of gave a little dig and all of a sudden I was alone and tried to time trial my way home. The fast sections of the course were amazing. It was kind of special to win my first national title. There were a lot of people cheering and it was a lot of fun.”

Fifth place last season to Isabella Holmgren, British Columbian Marin Lowe was on point for Saturday’s U23 women’s race, taking her first title. Mia de Martin was the runner-up and another British Columbian, Katja Verkerk, placed third.

After the race she said, “It was awesome. I love these conditions. I’m from BC and we get a lot of rain, so I was in my element. The most fun–I really like that muddy section before the pits. I’ll do one more local race back home in Victoria, BC, and then I’ll go into my off season. I’m studying at UVic right now; I should probably get back to my studies.”

Only the elite races remain in Lévis.