Watch Curtis White preview Ostend CX world champs course

Do you want to know more about what the course looks like for this weekend’s 2021 UCI Cyclocross world championships?

U.S.A. national team member Curtis White, shares his course preview of the Ostend course. White is in Belgium preparing for Sunday’s elite men’s race. The Cannondale rider posted his rider’s view of this year’s world championships course.

How does the Ostend course look? Hard! And White shared his video before the rain set in. So enjoy this clean view, but imagine riders pushing through deep mud this weekend.

White’s elite men’s race is on Sunday, 31 January. Elite women race a day earlier on Saturday.

Three Canadian women are in Ostend preparing for the race. National champion Maghalie Rochette leads the charge. She’ll be joined by the U23 Pan American champion Ruby West, as well as the U23 Canadian champion Sidney McGill.

Racing in Belgium is definitely not cancelled. So be sure to tune in and cheer on the Canadians and North American’s in Ostend this weekend.

Canadians can watch the 2021 cyclocross world championships on FloBikes.