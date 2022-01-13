Cycling Canada announces national team for 2022 ‘cross worlds

Cycling Canada has announced the team headed to Fayetteville, Ark. for the 2022 UCI cyclocross world championships. Canada will send a huge team of 26 junior, u-23 and elite athletes to compete on January 29-30. Riders have been preparing for the championships by competing at various races in Europe, including two world cups in Belgium and the Netherlands, where several athletes established personal best performances.

The team will be led by two-time Pan American champion Maghalie Rochette, who had a breakthrough season and has earned her two first European World Cup podiums. She will be joined by Pan American Games silver medallist Ruby West, national cyclocross champions Michael van den Ham and Sydney McGill, as well as two-time 2021 Canadian XCO Championships bronze medallist Tyler Orschel.

“I’m really happy with my season so far,” Rochette said, in a statement. “I had some of the best results of my career and was more consistent than ever. My goal for the worlds is to put all these learnings into practice and to deliver the best possible performance. I think it’s realistic to aim for a podium, but I really want to start this race with an open mind and I don’t want to set any limits for myself. I’ve prepared as much as possible, so my goal is to cross the finish line feeling completely drained, knowing that I’ve done my best.”

On the development side, Pan American Championships medallists Ava Holmgren, Isabella Holmgren, Ian Ackert and Tyler Clark will be on the athlete watch list in the Junior and U23 races. Pan American champion Ava Holmgren will be a top contender for the women’s Junior title after winning multiple races this year and placing 7th at the Namur World Cup. Canadian XCO Championships medallists Owen Clark and Ella Myers will also be looking to compete for a spot on the podium.

“The international race experience we were able to provide for our development athletes this season will be largely beneficial at the worlds,” Cycling Canada’s cyclocross lead, Rob Holmgren said. “The new skills and experience they were able to acquire will carry them well into this competition and further into their careers. We have a great group of development athletes and veterans, and we look forward to seeing them perform against the best in the world.”

Team Canada

Junior Women

Jenaya Francis – Edmonton, AB

Ava Holmgren – Orillia, ON

Isabella Holmgren – Orillia, ON

Kiara Lylyk – Guelph, ON

Ella Myers – Calgary, AB

Junior Men

Ian Ackert – Severn, ON

Theo DeGroote – Orangeville, ON

Sasha Renaud-Tremblay – Blainville, QC

Luke Valenti – Orangeville, ON

Alexander Woodford – Ottawa, ON

u-23 Women

Christiane Bilodeau – St.Albert, AB

Kelly Lawson – Barrie, ON

Katelyn Walcroft – Collingwood, ON

u-23 Men

Hugo Brisebois – Chelsea, QC

Owen Clark – Mono, ON

Tyler Clark – Mono, ON

Matt Leliveld – Mulmur, ON

Noah Ramsey – Toronto, ON

Elite Women

Siobhan Kelly – London, ON

Sidney McGill – Edmonton, AB

Maghalie Rochette – Ste-Adèle, QC

Ruby West – Dundas, ON

Elite Men

Malcolm Barton – Uxbridge, ON

Tyler Orschel – Uxbridge, ON

Brody Sanderson – Severn, ON

Michael van den Ham – Abbotsford, BC