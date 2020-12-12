Denise Betsema triumphant in third round of X2O Trofee

In her first full season since coming back from a six-month suspension, Denise Betsema won the third round of the X2O Trofee series (once called the DVV Trofee) at Antwerp, Belgium’s riverside Scheldecross course on Saturday. Even though her four-race win streak came to an end, Lucinda Brand’s second place meant she was able to overtake Yara Kastelijn in the overall series lead. Magahlie Rochette came in 15th.

Rochette took 16th in the X2O Trofee’s first round in Oudenaarde. Although Rochette skipped the second round her compatriot Ruby West earned 13th there, and Siobhan Kelly was 29th.

Brand led the long line at the start of Lap 1. A mistake from world champion Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado allowed Brand to take a gap. Brand led her closest chaser, Alvarado, by five seconds at the end of the opening circuit.

Alvarado made it over to her rival on Lap 2. Annemarie Worst, Denise Betsema, Kastelijn, and Anna Kay joined them. Anna Kay and Sanne Cant were a couple of seconds behind Brand, Worst, Alvarado, Betsema and Kastelijn at the end of the lap.

Alvarado had a serious mechanical at the start of Lap 3, her chain getting caught in her spokes. Her chances were over.

On Lap 4, Betsema tore lose of the others and led Brand and Worst by 10-seconds when she heard the bell. Betsema hung on to take a win after six consecutive podiums in November and December.

2020-2021 X2O Badkamers Trofee Series Round 3, Elite Women

1) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 42:16

2) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Telenet Baloise Lions) +0:05

3) Annemarie Worst (The Netherlands/777) +0:28

15) Magahlie Rochette (Canada/Specialized Racing)