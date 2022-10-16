Eli Iserbyt wins back to back World Cups at Fayetteville

A jim dandy sprint decided the second round of the 2022-2023 UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday, with reigning champ and current leader Eli Iserbyt prevailing over Laurens Sweeck. The back to back wins give Iserbyt a nice lead in the series before it heads back to Europe. For the second week in a row Michael van den Ham was the top Canadian in 22nd.

You can watch the 2022-2023 UCI Cyclocross World Cup at FloBikes.

The Canadian contingent was Hugo Brisebois, Noah Ramsey, Brody Sanderson, Cody Scott, Benjamin Sweet, Luke Valenti, Michael van den Ham, Alexandre Vialle and Alex Woodford.

Sweeck pulled a long string of mostly Belgians after the start gun. Toon Vandebosch crossed the line in the front, the first 3-km lap completed in 6:24. Van den Ham was 19th and Ramsey was 26th.

Vandebosch continued to lead on Lap 2. Iserbyt led the pursuit.

On Lap 3 of 10, Sweeck was the one to sew things up on the big climb and then Iserbyt went to the front. Michael Vanthourenhout led a dozen over the line and then pried open some space on Lap 4.

Vanthourenhout was lassoed at the beginning of Lap 5. Van den Ham was up to 18th and Brody Sanderson had moved up to 28th. Sweeck broke off pulling to take a new bike before the leading group hit Lap 6. Sweeck couldn’t drop the others.

Lap 7 saw Vandebosch try to fly away again and then he bumped elbows with Iserbyt when passed. The Sauce Boys, Iserbyt and Vanthourenhout, lit out for glory, Sweeck pursuing solo.

By the time Sweeck made it a Belgian trio on Lap 8, it was clear that the day’s winner was in the threesome. Iserbyt poured it on and took a gap, but Sweeck brought him to heel.

As the race headed to its conclusion, American Eric Brunner tried to bridge over to the trio. Iserbyt was at the pointy end of the race when he heard the bell. Sweeck and Iserbyt left Vanthourenhout behind. It would be a two-up sprint to decide the second round. Sweeck led out and Iserbyt overtook him on the right side.

The next round is next Sunday in Tabor, Czech Republic.



2022-2023 UCI Cyclocross World Cup #2 Fayetteville

1) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 1:03:12

2) Laurens Sweeck (Belgium/Crelan-Fristads) s.t

3) Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:19

22) Michael van den Ham (Canada) +3:02

29) Noah Ramsey (Canada) +3:50

30) Brody Sanderson (Canada) +4:04

34) Cody Scott (Canada) +5:39

36) Luke Valenti (Canada) +5:59