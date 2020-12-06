Eli Iserbyt wins Boom round of the Superprestige series

European cyclocross champion Eli Iserbyt claimed his sixth victory of the season, winning Sunday’s fifth round of the Superprestige series. Wout Van Aert couldn’t top off third place in his first World Cup and X20 Trofee races of the season with another podium in his first Superprestige round.

So far this season, four rounds had been raced in the Superprestige series, with Iserbyt leading Toon Aerts by three points in the overall standings; four different Belgians claimed victories in the first four rounds.

October 11 Gieten, the Netherlands

Elite men: Aerts

October 24, Ruddervoorde, Belgium

Elite men: Iserbyt

November 11, Niel-Jaamarktcross, Belgium

Elite men: Laurens Sweeck

November 22, Merksplas, Belgium

Elite men: Michael Vanthourenhout

Wout Van Aert had only two ‘cross races under his wheels this season, placing third in both the second round of the X20 Trofee (the old DVV Trofee) and last week’s first round of the World Cup in Tabor.

Brit Tim Pidcock had a problem with his machine straight away on Lap 1 and had to change his bike. Iserbyt led a long, strung-out line. Aerts crashed on an uphill. The first 2.7-km lap was raced at 7:04.

Aerts pushed out a gap on Lap 2 of 9. Vanthourenhout, Iserbyt and Corne van Kessel joined him on Lap 3. Van Aert was coming.

Van Aert took up the pace-making on Lap 4. Despite Van Aert’s pushing, the leading quintet stayed intact on Laps 4 and 5. The five continued to grind it out on Lap 6, with van Kessel yo-yo-ing off the back until the elastic snapped.

Iserbyt took advantage of mistakes from the others on Lap 7 to surge ahead. Van Aert and Vanthourenhout had to make bike changes. Aerts crashed.

Iserbyt’s rivals started to fade, and by the time he heard the bell, Vanthourenhout was 13 seconds back, Aerts was 20 seconds in arrears and Van Aert was +0:25. This was the finishing order at the line. Iserbyt now leads the series by five points.

The next round of Superprestige is next Sunday in Gavere.

2020-2021 Superprestige Series Round 4, Elite Men

1) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 1:02:05

2) Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:15

3) Toon Aerts (Belgium/Telenet Baloise Lions) +0:21