Fem van Empel triumphs in Antwerp World Cup

With her fifth triumph of the series Fem van Empel extended her overall lead in Sunday’s eighth round of the 2022-2023 UCI ‘Cross World Cup in the sand of Antwerp. Van Empel beat her main rival of the season, Puck Pieterse, reversing the order of last week’s round in Hulst. Canada’s Sidney McGill placed 30th.

Winner of the first four rounds, Fem van Empel still had a commanding lead at the top of the standings at the halfway point of the series, 85 point atop double victory Puck Pieterse. Denise Betsema, fifth in points, could take consolation from the fact she led both the Superprestige and X2O Badkamers Trofee series.

Once more Sidney McGill flew the flag for Canada.

Van Empel and Pieterse took the lead on Lap 1, with Shirin van Anrooij, Inge van der Heijden, Manon Bakker and Kata Blanka Vas the closest pursuers. Fem and Puck completed the circuit in 9:51, seven seconds clear of van Anrooij. McGill was 25th.

Pieterse pushed away at the beginning of Lap 2 but the World Cup leader put in the grind and made the junction. Once more Puck went clear but crossed the line only a second ahead of van Empel. Van Anrooij chased alone. McGill hit the line in 29th.

The leading duo 🔥 Puck Pieterse & Fem Van Empel bossing this #CXWorldCup so far in Antwerpen after two laps #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/wxGOghHCyA — UCI Cyclocross (@UCI_CX) December 4, 2022

Van Empel grabbed the reins on Lap 3 of five and it was Puck’s turn to grind. Van Empel found some space in the sand.

Van Empel had an eight-second lead going into the penultimate lap and found more time there. At least Pieterse didn’t have to worry too much about van Anrooij, who in turn didn’t fear Betsema taking the last podium spot. McGill was 30th.

Van Empel won by 34 seconds.

The next round is next Sunday in Dublin.



2022-2023 UCI ‘Cross World Cup, Round 8, Antwerp

1) Fem van Empel (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 49:10

2) Puck Pieterse (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +0:34

3) Shirin van Anrooij (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +1:12

30) Sidney McGill (Canada) +6:50