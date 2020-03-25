“For the Love of Mud” shares passion for cyclocross, now for free

Despite a spike in the popularity of cyclocross, it remains a fringe discipline in the larger world of cycling. Those who like cyclocross, though, are often passionately devoted to the muddy sport.

For the Love of Mud is a 2015 documentary by Benedict Campbell that takes a deep, wide-ranging look at the sport. Now, with many cyclists staying at home to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the documentary is available to stream free online.

Campbell explores the discipline’s roots in Europe, and especially Belgium. But he also looks at how cyclocross has grown in North America, and the differences between the two scenes.

A wider scope, and the full 90 minutes run time, creates room for For the Love of Mud to cover amateur ‘cross and pro racing in detail. While the scenes are different, For the Love of Mud traces an underlying passion that connects North America to Belgium and pros to amateurs and fans.

For the Love of Mud – Trailer

How to watch For the Love of Mud for free

Initially released in 2015, the documentaries creator, Benedict Campbell has made For the Love of Mud free to watch online. Campbell posted that he hopes doing so will provide some entertainment to those staying at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As detailed in Campbell’s Instagram post announcing the doc would be free, viewers can use the code “STAYATHOME” to watch For the Love of Mud free. Head to the film’s website to access the feature-length film.

Races may be cancelled for now but, after rewatching this passionate ode to ‘cross we can’t wait for this fall!