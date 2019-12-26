Four straight World Cup victories for Mathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel continued his utter domination of elite men’s cyclocross, with this fourth World Cup victory in a row, adding the Grand Prix Eric De Vlaeminck in Heusden-Zolder to his triumphs at Namur, Koksijde and Tabor. Toon Aerts survived a difficult start and injuries to keep his series lead.

The fast, dry course, with minimum carries and mud, was in stark contrast to last week’s muddy nightmare in Namur. Eli Iserbyt was hoping to get his series lead back after having climbed off his bike in frozen distress last week. The new leader and reigning Cup champion Aerts was questionable earlier in the week because of having broken four ribs in that chaotic affair, but he started.

Aerts fell back at the front before a crash from Stybar Zdenek caught him up. Tim Merlier had the best start. Van der Poel had to wait to start making his way through the rapid serpent. Merlier led a group of nine over the line of the first 3.15-km lap at 7:01. Michael van den Ham was 38th after Lap 1 and Cameron Jette was 61st.

On Lap 2 van der Poel grabbed the front group, one that contained Iserbyt. Aerts and Stybar were 28 seconds behind and van den Ham 44 seconds back.

Daan Soete crashed out of the lead group on the tarmac of Lap 3 of nine. Van der Poel finally nabbed the front on Lap 4, pulling clear after the stairs.

Van der Poel’s lead was 15-seconds going into Lap 5. Aerts had his sights on the top-10, while Iserbyt was fading. Van den Ham was 36th.

Hermans, Laurens Sweeck, Gianni Vermeersch and Michael Vanthourenhout made up van der Poel’s all-Belgian chase group. The Dutch world champion enjoyed an 18-second gap going into the bell lap.

Vermeersch fell away from the pursuit quartet. Sweeck took the runner-up spot 6-seconds behind van der Poel, while Hermans claimed his first podium of the season. Iserbyt’s 13th place means he’s not even second in the World Cup. Vanthourenhout is closest to Aerts in the table, 45-points in arrears. Van der Poel is now 8th.

Van den Ham was 37th after 32nd in Namur, while Cameron Jette placed 59th after 56th last week.

The World Cup will now have an almost month-long recess before the final two rounds in Nommay, France on January 19 and the closer in Hoogerheide, the Netherlands on January 26.



2019-2020 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Round 7 , Heusden-Zolder, Belgium, Elite Men

1) Matheiu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Corendon Circus) 1:02:22

2) Laurens Sweeck (Belgium/Pauwels-Sauzen Bigoal) +0:06

3) Quinten Hermans (Belgium/Telenet Baloise Lions) s.t.

37) Michael van den Ham (Canada) +4:05

59) Cameron Jette (Canada)