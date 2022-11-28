Gallery: Canadian CX national championships make thrilling return in Victoria, B.C.

After a long time away from the west coast, the Canadian cyclocross national championships landed in Layritz Park on Vancouver Island over the weekend. Victoria happily took on hosting duties, with rain, wind and a challenging course as masters and elites raced for the right to wear the maple leaf in 2023.

Look through the galleries below for two days of thrilling cyclocross racing from Layritz Park.

Bear Crossing GP (Day 2)

Jenn Jackson leads Holly Henry and the Holmgren's up Layritz' slick grass. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn. Isabella Holmgren leads her sister Ava. While both are national champs, rules only allow Ava to wear the elite jersey in the elite race. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn. Tyler Clark leads out the field in his new red and white kit. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Evan Russell celebrates a very solid win on Sunday. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Ella Smith rode away with the junior women's win on Day 2. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Filipe Duarte finds the light. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn. Ian Ackert was quick to land his first win in the maple leaf jersey, soloing away from the jr. men's field. . Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn. Madeleine Pollock slid clean to second on Sunday in jr. women. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Canadian Cyclocross National Championships (Day 1)

Masters men and women championships

Bob Wellbourn hops off for a slick corner during the men's 45-54 race. Michelle Jackman mid masters women's race. Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn Chris McNeil leads Leigh Quilliams in the battle for the battle for the M45-54 podium. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn. Norm McDonald usually mixes racing with organizing the COTR series. With nothing to focus on but his own ride, he landed a maple leaf jersey on Saturday. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn. Geraldine Vander Haegen flying to victory in Victoria. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Rahael Lalumiere chased Craig Richey all day in Master Men 35-44 Championships race. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Marta Green fights to find traction during the master's women's events. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Cristin Schlossberger earned an early win for the home crowd in the 8:55 start. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Kelly Welbourn races during the 2022 Canadian Cyclocross Championships at Layritz Park in Saanich, BC, November 26, 2022. (Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn) Jean-Francois Blais will wear the national champs jersey for the master men 45-54 category. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Andrew Mcrae battles in the men's 45-54 field at Layritz Park. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Elite men and women championships

Ava Holmgren rode clean through the rain and deteriorating course conditions to win the elite women's race on Saturday . Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Holly Henry worked her way up to third after a battle with Sandra Walter. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Quinton Disera hit the eyewear eject button mid corner, but still saw his way to silver. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn A fast start created a solid lead group in the women's race before the fireworks really started. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Tyler Clark celebrates a big win. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Gunnar Holmgren was back on a cross bike for the weekend, looking like he'd never taken time away. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Jenn Jackson was up with the leader when mechanical disaster struck. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Under-23 men and women championships

While Cody Scott took off like a rocket in the men's race. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn. Emilly Johnston raced patiently, attacking Layritz' technical sections to take the u23 women's win. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn. Luke Valenti wasted little time getting to the front. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Christiane Bilodeau led the u23 womens field off the line. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn. By the end of the race, Luke Valenti had time to enjoy his win. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Jenaya Francis led a trio of Alberta riders, finishing second in the under-23 women's race. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Evan Russell fought hard to hold Valenti's wheel, but did hold on for second. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Ella Myers added a bronze in the u23 women. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn. Owen Clark (right) added a bronze, and another CHC Armada podium on Saturday. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn.

Junior men and women championships