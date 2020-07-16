Giant TCX Advanced Pro sheds serious weight

Giant’s TCX has tackled cyclocross courses for nearly two decades now, from Europe to North America. How does the bike stay fresh for 17 years?

Well, the 2021 version sheds significant weight from its carbon fibre frame and fork. It also works a bit better with other brand’s components. When you’re hunting for incremental gains over an already race-winning frame, these are good developments.

Here’s a rundown of what’s new with Giant’s TCX Advanced Pro

Shedding grams

Yes, the new TCX Advanced Pro is lighter. 17 per cent lighter, to be exact. Which is not a trivial weight. The frame and fork together drop from 1.05 kg to a combined weight of just 850 grams. That’s a full 260-gram difference.

Through a complete redesign, the fork drops 60 grams of that weight. It tips the scales at an even 400 grams.

The new full-carbon D-Fuse SLR seatpost is lighter and 20 percent more compliant than the existing D-Fuse SL seatpost. Riders also now have the option of using a standard round 30.9 seatpost, or even a dropper post depending on riding style and terrain. Photo: Chris Milliman Each of the new TCX Advanced Pro models feature all-new internal cable routing and redesigned composite forks. Photo: Chris Milliman

D-Fuse, or not to D-Fuse

Giant really thinks you should use its proprietary D-Fuse asymmetrical seat post. But the brand is now giving you options to run whatever post you want on the TCX. The hidden bolt, which was previously tucked on the top tube, is back in a more standard position on the rear side of the seattube and seatstay junction. This allows for use with the more common 30.9 mm diameter seat post. You have to use an adaptor clamp inside the frame, but is better than D-Fuse or nothing.

There’s a strong argument for the D-Fuse, though. The new full carbon fibre D-Fuse SLR is supposed to be 20 per cent more compliant than the existing D-Fuse SL.

The future is tubeless

Giant was an early adopter of disc brakes in cyclocross. Lars van der Haar rode a TCX to claim the first UCI World Cup win for a disc-brake bike back in 2013. Now Giant’s joining the tubeless party. The Advanced Pro comes tubeless ready right out of the box, with lightweight composite WheelSystem rims and tubeless rubber. With a max tire clearance of 45-mm, the TCX will fit big enough treads to make this ‘cross race whip work outside the tape in the offseason.

Flat-mount disc brakes, and 12-mm front and rear thru-axles add to the frames stiffness and cornering control.

Giant TCX Advanced Pro 0 Giant TCX Advanced Pro 1 Frameset only option for Giant TCX Advanced Pro Giant TCX Advanced Pro 2

Pricing: 2021 Giant TCX Advanced Pro

Giant’s USA pricing for the 2021 TCX Advanced Pro line is as follows

XS, S, M, ML, L, XL

TCX Advanced Pro 0: $5,000

The TCX Advanced Pro 0 features a Giant SLR 1 composite WheelSystem and SRAM Force eTap AXS drivetrain with wireless electronic shifting

TCX Advanced Pro 1: $3,500

The TCX Advanced Pro 0 features a Giant SLR 2 composite WheelSystem, integrated hydraulic disc brakes, and Shimano GRX drivetrain

TCX Advanced Pro 2: $2,500

The TCX Advanced Pro 2 features integrated hydraulic disc brakes and a SRAM Apex drivetrain.

TCX Advanced Pro Frameset: $2,000

The TCX Advanced Pro is also available as a frameset with a Balsam Green paint scheme