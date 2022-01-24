Here’s Michael Vanthourenhout giving a master class on how not to bunny hop

The final UCI Cyclocross World Cup of 2022 was a doozy. Crashes galore, and last-lap antics in both the men’s and women’s race gave us some fantastic entertainment.

This was the final test before next weekend’s world champs in Fayetteville, Ark. The states hosted the first three world cups in 2021, including the Fayetteville course, so riders should be familiar with the terrain.

There are plenty of barriers, so here’s hoping Michael Vanthourenhout works on his bunny hopping skills when he arrives stateside. Although this could have gone far worse, it is definitely not the way you want to jump over a barrier.