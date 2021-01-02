How to Watch: Hulst World Cup brings in 2021 in The Netherlands

Cyclocross World Cup is rolling into 2021 in Huslt, The Netherlands on Sunday, Jan. 3 after an exciting period in Belgium. The Dutch stop will be the last this year for Canadians Maghalie Rochette and Michael van den Ham. FloBikes will be streaming the event.

Hulst World Cup

Sunday’s Hulst World Cup should shake up proceedings with its technical course. This will be a major shift from the last round, a power-heavy slog through the deep mud of Dendermonde. Wout van Aert was on form and loving the heavy course, as did Lucinda Brand. Hulst could see a shift back to the favor of Mathieu van der Poel and Ceylin del Carmen Alverado, though. After two World Cup podiums in second, American revelation Clara Honsinger will be hunting for her own win, as well.

The Canadians have had a rollercoaster of a Euro campaign this year. Michael van den Ham rides into Hulst hot off his best-ever World Cup result in Dendermonde, and a more disappointing DSQ in Baal on Saturday. Maghalie Rochette has also mixed injury with solid results. Both will return to Canada after Sunday’s race. Sidney McGill is the only other Canadian on the start list for Hulst, but partially dislocated a shoulder in Baal on Saturday.

On Sunday, Jan. 3, Flobikes will start broadcasting the Huslt World Cup races at 7:20 a.m. EST.