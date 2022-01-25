How to watch the 2022 UCI cyclocross world championships
26 Canadians will be racing
It’s almost here! On Friday the biggest races of the cyclocross season start down in Fayetteville, Ark. Most teams should already be stateside by now, getting ready to try out the course and do some last minute preparation.
The racing begins with the inaugural team relay event on Friday. Although it’s not a medal event yet, it should be a fun race to watch.
In Canada, you can watch the ‘cross worlds on FloBikes.com
2022 cyclocross world championships schedule of events
NB: the times below are in local Central Standard Time.
Friday, Jan. 28
12:30 p.m. — team relay
Saturday, Jan. 29
11 a.m. — junior women
1 p.m. — u-23 men
2:30 p.m. — elite women
Sunday, Jan. 30
11 a.m. — junior men
1 p.m. — u-23 women
2:30 p.m. elite men