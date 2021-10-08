How to watch the cyclocross World Cups in Canada this season

It’s game on! This weekend marks the beginning of the 2021-22 UCI cyclocross World Cup.

The first three races take place stateside, with Waterloo, Wisc., hosting the first race. From there, racers will head to Fayetteville, Ark., and Iowa City, Iowa before heading across the pond for the remaining 13 races of the season.

Cyclists will not visit Fayetteville once, but twice this year. The city will also be the host of the UCI world cyclocross championships at the end of January. You can be assured that any of the top pros hoping to contend at the worlds will be in Fayetteville to get a lay of the land.

After the trip to the States, the CX circuit will criss-cross Europe in several countries, on varied terrain. The first race back will be in Zonhoven, Belgium, and then continue to races Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands, and then once again to the famous cycling sandbox in Koksijde, Belgium. Before the holidays, there will be a new stop on the circuit at a ski resort in Italy, at Val di Sole.

Hopefully, you aren’t bored of seeing epic duels between Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert because that rivalry will continue on the dirt. The question is, after a long road season can the Dutchman and Belgian find enough gas in the tank to keep destroying the opposition? Look to some of the riders who are ’cross purists to play the opportunists: riders such as Toon Aerts, Michael Vanthourenhout and Laurens Sweeck.

On the women’s side, Marianne Vos has decided to continue her season on the road and will keep it going in CX. Lucinda Brand will definitely have her work cut out for her if she wants to continue her dominance from last season. Both women face fierce competition in Annemarie Worst and our own Maghalie Rochette.

To catch all the 2021-22 World Cup, ‘cross action, you can tune into FloBikes

The racing gets underway this Sunday.