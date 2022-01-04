Huge podium day for Canadians at Hexia Cyclocross Gullegem

Canadians stood on the podiums of three of the four races at Tuesday’s Hexia Cyclocross Gullegem in Belgium, with 16-year-old Ava Holmgren earning her first win in Europe in the inaugural Junior women’s contest.

Holmgren and her twin Isabella waved from the steps after taking first and third in a field of 10 Junior women. Before Tuesday, Ava had claimed four top-7 spots in World Cup, Superprestige and X2O Trofee races in Europe.

De Canadese Ava Holmgren reed al snel na de start op kop bij de dames junioren. Ze eindigde voor de Zweedse Alma Johansson en de Canadese Isabella Holmgren.#CXGullegem pic.twitter.com/v7FbwDYni6 — Hexia Cyclocross Gullegem (@CXGullegem) January 4, 2022

Ian Ackert did well to podium in the Junior men’s race, coming in third, +0:38 of the Belgian victor. Ackert placed 6th in the Superprestige Heusden-Zolder round.

Miles Gevaert wint de Hexia Cyclocross Gullegem. Seppe Van Den Boer is tweede, Ian Ackert finishte als derde.#CXGullegem pic.twitter.com/3jdFOw8WdC — Hexia Cyclocross Gullegem (@CXGullegem) January 4, 2022

Maghalie Rochette was the runner-up in the elite women’s race, the competition won by the Netherlands’ Shirin van Androoij, who podiumed in the X2O Trofee Azencross five days ago. The Canadian champ finished just ahead of young Brit Zoe Backstedt, whose dad Magnus won the 2004 Paris-Roubaix.

Shrin Van Anrooij wint de Hexia Cyclocross Gullegem. Maghalie Rochette is tweede, Zoe Backstedt is derde.#CXGullegem pic.twitter.com/zdTtBdidbf — Hexia Cyclocross Gullegem (@CXGullegem) January 4, 2022

The Holmgren twins, Ackert and Rochette will all be back at it Wednesday in the fifth round of the X20 Trofee in Herentals, Belgium.