Ian Ackert scores muddy silver in Gavere junior race

Canadian national champ kicks off Christmas campaign with speed

Photo by: Nick Iwanyshyn
December 26, 2022
Ian Ackert’s Christmas cross campaign is off to a blazing start. The Canadian junior cyclocross national champion scored a muddy silver in Gavere, Belgium on Monday.

Much like the men’s elite race that would follow, Gavere turned into a three-way battle for Ackert. The top three riders finished within seven seconds. Seppe van den Boer (Belgium) rode clear to the win with Ackert in second and Viktor Vandenberghe (Belgium) in third.

Silver at the junior men’s C2 is a big result for Ackert. The Stimulus Orbea rider carries solid momentum from back-to-back wins at Canadian cyclocross national championships. After putting the maple leaf on the podium in Gavere, he and his teammates will look to dig deeper into the mud of European cyclocross leading up to 2022-2023 world championships.

Three other Canadians were in the junior men’s race in Gavere. Mika Comaniuk placed 28th, Benjamin Brousseau-Noel 37th and Filipe Duarte 39th.

Ackert’s Stimulus Orbea teammates, sisters Ava and Isabella Holmgren, raced in the elite women’s World Cup race in Gavere. Isabella was the top junior and finished 28th overall. Ava was 50th, and third junior.

Results: Gavere World Cup – Junior Men’s C2

1 Seppe VAN DEN BOER
 BEL 0:41:40
2 Ian ACKERT
 CAN 0:41:44
3 Viktor VANDENBERGHE
 BEL 0:41:47
4 Senna REMIJN
 NED 0:42:10
5 Keije SOLEN
 NED 0:42:14
6 Mika VIJFVINKEL
 NED 0:42:27
7 Wies NUYENS
 BEL 0:42:46
8 Tars POELVOORDE
 BEL 0:43:21
9 Antoine JAMIN
 BEL 0:43:59
10 Clement DUBOIS
 FRA 0:44:13
11 Robbe MARCHAND
 BEL 0:44:20
12 Daniel NIELSEN
 DEN 0:44:21
13 Floris HAVERDINGS
 NED 0:44:50
14 Stan CRAPS
 BEL 0:44:58
15 Sil DE BRAUWERE
 BEL 0:45:07
28 Mika COMANIUK
 CAN 0:48:30
37 Benjamin BROUSSEAU NOEL
 CAN 0:52:47
39 Filipe DUARTE
 CAN -1 LAP

 