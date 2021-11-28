Iserbyt wins a handful of 2021-2022 World Cup races at muddy Besançon

Eli Iserbyt and Toon Aerts slugged it out in the muck of Besançon, France, on Sunday, with Iserbyt winning his fifth round of the 2021-2022 UCI ‘cross World Cup as the series reached its the midway point. Iserbyt leads Aerts by 79 points at the top of the table.

You can watch the 2021-2022 UCI ‘cross World Cup at FloBikes.

The World Cup So Far

Going into Sunday’s race, Iserbyt had a large lead atop the overall standings, sitting 69 points clear of Toon Aerts. Lars van der Haar and Quinten Hermans were another point back. All four riders had won rounds, but Iserbyt had taken four of the seven races.

Ryan Kamp seized the hole shot on Lap 1 with Corne van Kessel, third in Saturday’s second round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee, in Position Two. Saturday’s X2O winner Aerts took over the lead, with Iserbyt nipping at his heels. Aerts and Iserbyt completed the lap in 8:19, another Toon, one Vandebosch, in third place.

Aerts tried to rid himself of Iserbyt at the start of Lap 2. Laurens Sweeck made his way through the string, hoping to match his podium spot in last week’s round in Koksijde. Iserbyt squirmed through a tricky section with greater aplomb than Aerts and found his compatriot’s wheel again. Everyone was grabbing fresh bikes on every lap.

🇧🇪 Toon Aerts sets a high pace! Eli Iserbyt tries to follow him as the two are riding alone in front.#CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/7vljfU68FJ — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) November 28, 2021

By the time the leading duo headed into Lap 3, their closest pursuer was Pim Ronhaar, 24 seconds in arrears. Iserbyt slipped in the pit but Aerts couldn’t take advantage.

On Lap 4, the Belgian duo continued to slop it out. A shoe change saw Sweeck fell away as Ronhaar’s main podium competitor, with Michael Vanthourenhout taking over fourth place.

The two main scraps continued into Lap 5: Iserbyt vs Aerts and, a minute later, Ronhaar vs Vanthourenhout. Toon put some muck between himself and the World Cup leader, and Iserbyt struggled to sew it up. A fall from Aerts saw Iserbyt catch up and pass Aerts.

Aerts was four seconds down going into the bell lap. Iserbyt pressed his advantage and Aerts’ efforts to catch up caused him to slip around on corners. Incredibly, after falling on a greasy hill and struggling to get to its top with about 250 metres to ride, Iserbyt kept the lead and earned the victory.

Ronhaar took his first elite World Cup podium.

The next round is next Sunday in Antwerp, Belgium, where Wout Van Aert and Tom Pidcock will race their first 2021-2022 World Cup.



2021-2022 UCI Cyclocross World Cup, Round 8, Besançon, France

1) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 1:03:47

2) Toon Aerts (Belgium/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:10

3) Pim Ronhaar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +1:44