Joris Nieuwenhuis opens his 2025-2026 account with X2O Trofee triumph

Joris Nieuwenhuis dropped Michael Vanthourenhout in Sunday’s middle laps of the 2025-2026 X2O Badkamers Trofee’s second round in Lokeren, Belgium, to take his first win of the season. The Ridley rider takes over the series lead. Thibau Nys, winner of Saturday’s opening round in his season debut, had a horror ride, finishing 3:37 down and sifting down to fourth on overall time.

Niels Vandeputte snagged the hole shot, with Laurens Sweeck, who really hasn’t been much of a player so far this season, on his wheel. Nys didn’t get a fine start. Vanthourenhout was coming off a bummer in Oudenaarde, but he was present and accounted for on Sunday.

Vanthourenhout and Vandeputte put some real estate between themselves and the others at the start of Lap 2, their chasers numerous. Sweeck was three seconds in arrears by the line.

Vandeputte popped up quickly from a slide out on Lap 3. Sweeck finally caught up. Toon Aerts powered a close chase group. Nys was having a nightmare with the handlebars on his bikes. Vanthourenhout attacked and led Nieuwenhuis and Sweeck by four seconds at the end of the circuit.

Nieuwenhuis followed around Vanthourenhout on Lap 4 of 9 before taking over, Vandeputte and Sweeck still chasing.

Vandeputte’s dogged pursuit paid off on Lap 5. A mistake from Vanthourenhout allowed Nieuwenhuis to bounce away, but they reunited by the line. However, Nieuwenhuis again bolted on Lap 6. Nys went over the handlebars in the sand, his wretchedness complete.

With Nieuwenhuis running free and Vanthourenhout toiling in vain to catch him, Vandeputte, Sweeck, Toon Aerts, Jente Michels and Emiel Verstrynge vied for the final podium spot. The leader biffed on the penultimate lap.

The bell lap saw the podium battle in focus. Vandeputte distinguished himself out of the group, and Verstrynge tried in vain to stymie him.

The third round is November 16 in Hamme, Belgium.

2025-2026 X2O Badkamers Trofee, Round 2, Lokeren

1) Joris Nieuwenhuis (The Netherlands/Ridley) 1:01:20

2) Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen) +0:48

3) Niels Vandeputte (Belgium/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +0:58