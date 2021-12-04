Ka-Boom: Rochette fourth in her first 2021-2022 Superprestige series race

In lieu of a World Cup race this weekend, Magahlie Rochette found herself instead coming fourth in a filthy round of the Superprestige series in Boom, Belgium on Saturday. Lucinda Brand dominated the race and pulled out a bigger gap at the top of the table after taking her fourth of five rounds.

Maghalie Rochette was riding her first Superprestige race of the season, after the cancellation of Sunday’s World Cup round in Antwerp–the scrubbed race referred to by some wags as Ain’twerp. The other Canadian was relatively unknown Severine Bouchez, who had contested one round of the Superprestige and one of the X2O Trofee (old DVV Trofee) in November.

The Superprestige Series So Far

Victorious in last year’s Superprestige Boom, Lucinda Brand had triumphed in three of the first four 2021-2022 seasons rounds and led Round 2 winner Denise Betsema by a single point at the top of the table.

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado nabbed the hole shot of Lap 1, with Rochette on her 6. Inge van der Heijden then took the lead as Maghalie was bumped around in a muddy section. Brand joined van der Heijden at the front as the Canadian faded back to 10th. But Rochette started to make up ground again. Van der Heijden completed the first 2.9-km lap in 9:18, with Alvarado, Rochette, Brand and Betsema just behind her.

Van der Heijden pushed out a bigger gap at the start of Lap 2, while Brand and Betsema dropped Rochette and Alvarado. The brake squeaking was horrendous. Brand lost Betsema to light out after van der Heijden alone, making the junction on a long run-up. The gap back to Alvarado was eight seconds after two laps and 18 seconds back to Rochette, Betsema having fallen away.

Rochette took a new bike at the start of Lap 3. Brand kept the pressure on her compatriots and van der Heijden augured into the mud. Rochette had Betsema and Annemarie Worst for company in pursuit of Alvarado. Now with an eight-second lead, Brand poured it on. Rochette rid herself of Betsema and Worst to find Alvarado again.

With their eyes on the podium, Alvarado and Rochette had to stay clear of Betsema and Worst on Lap 4. Wary of this pursuit, Rochette kept pushing. Van der Heijden was caught in the middle. The Canadian surged away before the long run-up, but Betsema wouldn’t leave her alone, and when they heard the bell, Betsema was four seconds ahead.

Only disaster would prevent Brand from taking her fourth round of the series. On the bell lap Betsema started to reel in van der Heijden. Rochette was losing ground, with Fem van Empel now on her wheel. Van der Heijden wasn’t going to give up her runner-up spot easily and eluded Betsema. Rochette was getting no closer to the podium fight and had to worry about van Empel now. But the Canadian slipped van Empel’s clutches and finished as the only non-Dutch rider in the top-7.

The next round of the Superprestige is December 27 in Zolder, Belgium.

Belgian town name puns courtesy of CCM staffer Matt Hansen.

Superprestige Series, Round 5, Boom, Belgium

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) 47:24

2) Inge van der Heijden (The Netherlands/777) +0:37

3) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:43

4) Magahlie Rochette (Canada/Specialized) +0:59