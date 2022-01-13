Knee surgery for Mathieu van der Poel

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel underwent “a minor surgical procedure” on his knee on Saturday. The 26-year-old reigning world ‘cross champ is out of action for the time being due to a persistent back injury, but apparently this operation has nothing to do with that, according to his team Alpecin-Fenix.

Mathieu van der Poel has been having a tough few months. During the build-up to his cyclocross season, he fell on November 25 during a training session and suffered a knee injury.

His recurring back problems had been bothering Van der Poel for some time, and put an end to his cross story before it had even started.

Van der Poel is not allowed to train for the time being and will be resting for an undetermined time.

As a result of the knee injury, scar tissue had developed. “At the moment that was painless and didn’t bother him, but towards the future, now was the right time to proactively take it away,” team physician Dr. Toon Claes said. “That is why Van der Poel was operated on last Saturday. This operation was separate from the back injury from which he is currently recovering.”